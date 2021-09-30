No better time to shop for gold jewellery than this Deepavali

In search of the best gold jewellery pieces for Deepavali 2021? You have stumbled upon a treasure chest.

The festival of lights, Deepavali is a momentous event honoured by millions of Hindus worldwide. Rooted in spiritual symbolism, Deepavali is a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. No festivities are complete without gold – long been a symbol of prosperity.

Deepavali is commonly associated with Lakshmi, the Goddess of Wealth, where worshippers dress in their finest clothing and put on their ethereal jewellery. Kolam, a decorative art form where colourful patterns are painstakingly laid on the floor, typically is an indication that the festival is near. On the big day, celebrants illuminate their homes, perform ritualistic ceremonies and partake in feasts where sweets are copiously consumed. Gifting forms part of the custom.

Several other legends also exist as to the reason gold is seen as an auspicious commodity in the eyes of millions of worshippers. One such is the mythology where King Hima’s son was spared a certain death by snakebite as foretold via a horoscopic prognosis, thanks to a large pile of gold coins and the many lamps scattered at the entrance to his bedroom, whose brilliance warded off the venomous serpent. This only serves to augment the standing of the precious metal.

Gold is central to the celebration. Every year without fail, prices of gold soar when Deepavali approaches as the masses throng jewellers to procure a sliver of good luck in a tangible form. Innumerous gold bullions, coins and jewellery pieces change hands during this celebratory period as well-wishing and jubilant masses exchange gifts and propagate happiness.

Here, we play the messenger of good fortune by directing you to the auspicious gold jewellery pieces for this Deepavali.