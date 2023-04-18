Shloka Mehta’s RM244 million necklace holds a world record, here’s all you need to know

Owning expensive things and creating world record is an everyday affair in the life of the Ambanis. Shloka Ambani Mehta’s jewellery is the newest entrant on this list. While the price tag is a whopping INR 450 crore, the other details of this intricately woven necklace will blow your mind as well.

Ever since the NMACC launch in Mumbai, the Ambanis have been in the news. From Anant Ambani’s Patek Philippe watch to Radhika Merchant’s Hermès bag, the extravaganza has kept us hooked. This time it’s Shloka Ambani grabbing headlines because of her jewellery. Of course, it’s ridiculously expensive, but when there’s an Ambani tag, you know it is a special piece of jewellery. Well, the first thing that makes it special is that it was Nita Ambani’s wedding gift to Shloka Mehta when she became a part of the Ambani family. But that’s not all. Here’s everything you need to know about Shloka Mehta’s jewellery.

Shloka Mehta’s jewellery is more expensive than the costliest apartment in India

Yes, Shloka Ambani was gifted the most expensive necklace in the world by her mother-in-law Nita Ambani at her wedding. It costs more than the most expensive apartment sold in India recently. So, what is so special about this necklace?

The necklace in question is the L’Incomparable Diamond Necklace by Lebanese jeweller Mouawad. Featuring the largest internally flawless diamond in the world, Shloka Mehta’s jewellery costs USD 55 million (nearly RM244 million approx). It features a flawless 407.48 carat step-cut yellow diamond, which is suspended gracefully from a 229.52 carat white diamond necklace, and intertwined by 18-karat rose gold branchlets. The rose gold chain is adorned with 91 other diamonds, adding another 200 carats to the necklace.

The necklace has been aptly named as this will go down as the only such piece made in history. The design and cut was so carefully handcrafted that it cannot be remade or replicated.

What is the history of Shloka Ambani’s necklace?

According to The Jewellery Editor, this priceless necklace has a historical significance as well. The striking yellow diamond was found by a young girl in the African Congo in the 1980s, from a discarded pile of mining rubble. This diamond then went on to be exhibited at museums, before Mouawad carved a stunning piece of jewellery out of it.

After the necklace was designed, it was first unveiled at the Doha Jewellery and Watch Exhibition in 2013.

(All USD conversions done at the time of writing)

Hero Image: Courtesy _ishaambanipiramal/Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy Mouawad.com