Store Explore: Roberto Coin’s flagship boutique at The Starhill recalls the beauty of Venice

Roberto Coin’s first flagship boutique in Asia is now open, located on the Ground Floor of The Starhill in Kuala Lumpur.

Roberto Coin has recently opened its first flagship boutique, located on the Ground Floor of The Starhill mall in Kuala Lumpur. First opened in January 2022, this not only signifies a new beginning to the year, but also marks the brand’s foray into establishing in Asia, as its first Asian permanent flagship boutique. Since its debut in 2018, Roberto Coin jewels has reached great success in Asia, and so this is a fitting next step.

“I am proud to be part of The Starhill with this extraordinary boutique and I look forward to meeting all my clients and friends in Kuala Lumpur soon. Viva Malaysia!” Roberto Coin comments.

Standing at over 970 square feet, the store recalls the beauty of Venice through a unique selection of famous Venetian textiles from Maison Rubelli. The colour palette of the boutique is a hymn to the light of Venice, and Italy as a whole, paying tribute to its headquarters and workshop in Vicenza, Veneto. To allow guests to see and appreciate the brand’s creations from the best point of view, Roberto Coin’s new flagship boutique presents a special showcase of designs that guarantees the most luxurious experience.

The current highlights of the brand, including collections such as Love in Verona as well as the Princess Family line, are presented front and centre.These collections are strongly tied to the most beautiful cities in Italy: Venice, Verona and Rome. Wearing one of these creations is like wearing a piece of Italy.

A temporary selection from the private archive of the brand will also be present in the new space, which includes the Animalier masterpieces that made Roberto Coin famous, together with his magic ruby signature.

The newly opened Roberto Coin flagship boutique is located on the Ground Floor in The Starhill, Kuala Lumpur. Check out the official Roberto Coin website or visit its Instagram page to learn more.