Store Explore: Tiffany & Co. opens doors to transformed New York City flagship

Here’s a look at the newly reopened Tiffany & Co. location at Fifth Avenue in New York City — its first transformation since opening in 1940.

This April 2023, Tiffany & Co.’s iconic flagship store has finally reopened! Situated at 57th Street and Fifth Avenue in New York City, the transformed location — aptly named The Landmark — is said to be among the biggest stores in Manhattan. At The Landmark, visitors to Tiffany & Co. will be treated to immersive displays, never-before-seen jewels, and custom artwork. During the opening ceremony, House Ambassador Gal Gadot was present alongside the likes of Heart Evangelista, Jackson Yee, Henry Lau, Jane Chuck, Zahirah MacWilson, Daniel Boulud, and more.

The renovation marks the boutique’s first since launching in 1940 — and sees the partnership between the brand, architect Peter Marino, and Shohei Shigematsu (of OMA New York). Together, they reimagined the store; including the building of three additional floors. In honour of The Landmark’s original design, the Atlas statue-centric facade as well as clock are given a modern refresh.

Anthony Ledru (Tiffany & Co.’s President and Chief Executive Officer) on the reopening: “The reopening of the iconic Fifth Avenue Landmark is a major milestone for our House. Symbolic of a new era for Tiffany & Co., the Landmark is much more than a [jewellery] store — it is a cultural hub with an exquisite showcase of architecture and superior hospitality, as well as cutting-edge art and design. It sets a new bar for luxury retail on a global scale”. Key features to check out at the store include around 40 artworks placed throughout the 10 floors, video walls showing New York City scenery, Elsa Peretti-inspired sculptural spiral staircase, as well as spaces for a museum and exhibitions. Another really cool component of the Tiffany & Co. store is The Blue Box Cafe™ by Daniel Boulud. Helmed by the Michelin-starred French chef, the dining spot offers a daytime menu; changing according to the seasons. What sets The Landmark apart is what visitors can find in the store. In addition to the largest collection of Tiffany High Jewellery in the world, the boutique also houses eyewear, home objects, diamond watches and more. The incomparable 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond is also available here in a new design. Learn more about Tiffany & Co. HERE.

