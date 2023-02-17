SUPPORTLOCAL: Malaysian jewellery brands to check out in 2023

Jewellery is a great way to elevate the simplest outfits. Here, we have rounded up a list of Malaysian brands to know about.

Discover some of the homegrown jewellery brands that could be the perfect gift for your loved ones (or yourself, even). From classic, everyday rings and necklaces to one-of-a-kind statement pieces, here’s our curated guide to some jewellery brands from local designers.

Here are some unique Malaysian jewellery brands to look out for in 2023

Gung

A demi-fine jewellery brand that creates minimalist, high-quality and timeless steel jewellery, Gung is founded by Yinn Ooi in 2017. The Kuala Lumpur-based brand aims to empower people from all backgrounds with luxurious yet attainable jewellery pieces. Most of the pieces utilise stainless steel — which is waterproof, sweatproof and corrosion-resistant. This makes them worthy investments to wear as daily accessories for all occasions. The focal point of Gung’s jewellery? Personalised engraving. The brand allows customers to customise their jewellery with initials or anniversary dates to give each piece a unique finish.

WANDERLUST+CO

Wanderlust+Co is a 90% female-powered brand founded by entrepreneur Jenn Low. WANDERLUST+CO creates uniquely designed jewellery that is carefully hand-crafted by its artisans. The brand’s jewelleries are made from sustainable materials like 925 Sterling Silver, 14K gold, crystal gems, pearls and hand-painted enamel. Each design goes through an internal 30-day wear test before launching — ensuring the quality and functionality of every piece.

The Straits Finery

A timeless yet elegant jewellery brand, The Straits Finery is co-founded by Amira and Chern. Using 14-karat gold as the central metal, The Straits Finery’s pieces only come in small quantities and are all scratch resistant. With clean and minimalist designs, all of the jewelleries are extremely versatile, blending into every style. They can be worn both individually and layered. The brand aims to produce high-quality jewellery that can be handed down as heirlooms, withstanding the passage of time.

Tailored Jewel

Tailored Jewel is a brand that is perfect for proposals. With Tailored Jewel, you can get premium-grade wedding rings and jewelleries without having to break the bank. Made for all lovebirds, the brand adheres to a stringent procedure of jewel collection, sharing only the highest quality jewellery to its customers. You can even request your own personalised jewelleries using different diamonds and gemstones to create your dream ring.

MYJN

Like minimalistic, stackable jewelleries? MYJN is your place to go. The brand is inspired, celebrated and made for women —creating only essential jewelleries that aims to make women feel confident everyday. MYJN creates affordable traditional jewellery that allows you to mix, match and layer according to your own liking. #ToEachTheirOwn.

ZCOVA

With ZCOVA, you can design your own engagement ring from scratch. The brand provides a step-by-step ring personalisation process that allows you to decide the type of diamond, setting, colour that suits your budget.

