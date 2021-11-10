Supreme x Tiffany & Co. will break the internet on 11 November

Supreme and Tiffany & Co? We want to know more.

Sorry Audrey, we’re skipping breakfast. It was rumoured, first; then, teased. Today, on either brands’ respective Instagrams, solid confirmations: Supreme and Tiffany & Co. is a go.

Launching just in time for Singles’ Day, t he collaboration is, in essence, a retrospective look-back on one of Tiffany & Co.’s most recognisable symbols: the Return to Tiffany® key-tag.

When the “ Please Return to Tiffany & Co. New York” motif — first engraved on a 14k yellow gold heart-shaped tag in 1966, priced, then, at US$11 — was introduced, each key-tag would be assigned a unique registration number; therein if the owner and their keys were to become separated, they will then be reunited at the Tiffany Fifth Avenue flagship. You know the one. Audrey Hepburn knows the one, too. No longer do Return to Tiffany® pieces carry this signifier of a lofty, by-gone time; of romance and lost items found and returned — but times have been exciting for the jeweller since.

A Supreme Collaboration

The lore of Supreme — of lines for releases that span blocks; of a sort of tenable fame that other brands can only wish to emulate — began at least five subway stops away from Tiffany & Co.’s lauded Fifth Avenue address, nestled snug on Soho’s Lafayette Street. Supreme x Tiffany & Co., then, is a true testament to the continued collision of brands that headline on “cool” — and others that tether itself to heritage. It’s a formula that has worked before; worked for the likes of Ermenegildo Zegna x Fear of God; for Dior x Shawn Stussy; and, of course, for Supreme and Louis Vuitton.

This time around, Tiffany & Co. and Supreme’s collaboration for Fall 2021 include a range of sterling silver jewellery that replaces the iconic “Please Return to Tiffany & Co. New York” to “Please Return to Supreme New York”. Other accessories include a knife key ring, a freshwater cultured pearl necklace and a signature Supreme T-shirt, ditching bright red for a gleaming Tiffany blue.

Scroll through for the entire Supreme x Tiffany & Co. campaign — and pick out your favourites:

The Supreme x Tiffany & Co. collection launches 11 November worldwide and 13 November in Japan. Find out more here

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.