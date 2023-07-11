The most magnificent and expensive jewellery pieces spotted on Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour is perhaps one of the most talked-about music events of the decade, taking the global icon’s stardom to unprecedented heights. But it is not just her soulful music that has captivated fans over the years. Taylor Swift is also known for making stunning statements with expensive jewellery pieces.

The American singer-songwriter has always held the bar high with her sartorial choices. Complementing her luxury designer outfits are some of the most exquisite jewellery pieces. The “Blank Space” star, who has a net worth of USD 740 million, according to Forbes, has also donned opulent pieces in her music videos.

From Lorraine Schwartz’s diamond and sapphire earrings to Bulgari Serpenti necklace and Cartier bracelets, Swift’s bling-laden looks have sky-high value — not to mention the iconic diamond-filled tub she lied in, in the 2017 music video, “Look WhatYou Made Me Do”.

Looks like Swift and expensive jewellery have a “Love Story” that’s magnificent and scintillating.

A look at some of the most expensive jewellery pieces worn by Taylor Swift

Cartier necklace

Price: USD 27,000

Not just music videos and red carpets, Swift has been clicked in expensive jewellery even on a normal day out. On 31 May 2023, the “Delicate” singer was spotted in a chic belted black dress carrying a brown sling bag. But what stood out the most was the dainty necklace she wore.

Called the Agrafe Herringbone Twisted Necklace, this gold and diamond studded Cartier piece from the 1980s matches the other metallic hardware components of her accessories. Although this particular neckpiece is no longer in production, Business Insider reported that one such piece was sold on 1stDibs, an online luxury marketplace, for USD 27,250.

Cartier Love and Panthère bangles

Price: USD 102,000

Swift won her first Grammy in 2010 and appeared on the cover of US Marie Claire’s July edition. Another unforgettable part of the shoot was the four bangles on her wrist. While three were Cartier creations, the fourth was a Bulgari Parentesi white gold and diamond piece.

Two of the Cartier bangles were from the maison’s 1969 Love de Cartier collection, featuring an oval design comprising two detachable structured arcs. One, an 18-carat yellow gold bangle, costs USD 8,000; the other, an 18-carat white gold and ceramic creation studded with 204 brilliant cut diamonds aggregating to 1.99 carats, costs around USD 50,000. The third Cartier bangle was a Maillon Panthère, flaunting three diamond rows with 336 brilliant-cut diamonds, adding up to 2.41 carats. It has a price tag of approximately USD 43,500.

Bulgari Serpenti necklace and bracelets

Price: USD 450,000

The “Look What You Made Me Do” video became an instant hit with fans speculating and decoding the several Easter Eggs and references to her personal life. In one iconic scene, the singer can be seen sitting on a gold throne surrounded by serpent motifs.

The representation of the reptile found its way to her jewellery pieces as well, as Swift dons a huge 22-carat white and yellow gold Serpenti necklace from Bulgari. The eye-catching neckpiece features 55 marquise brilliant cut diamonds weighing 10.44 carats, 71 round and pear-shaped rubies weighing 2.55 carats and pavé diamonds weighing 8.66 carats. Its estimated value stands at around USD 300,000.

Trust Swift to serve a complete look. She paired the necklace with three Serpenti bracelets with full pavé diamonds. One is an 18-carat white gold set, worth USD 35,400; the other is an 18-carat rose gold band with a rubellite on the head worth around USD 48,000; and another is an 18-carat mother of pearl piece worth around USD 68,000.

Besides these expensive jewellery pieces, Swift also sports snake-themed rings from Lydia Courteille, Borgioni and Gilan in the video.

Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker, sapphire earrings and ruby ring

Price: USD 900,000

The 2016 Grammy Awards witnessed some incredible fashion moments and Swift’s expensive jewellery ensured she was at the top. The “Stylish” singer appeared in a two-piece colour-blocking ensemble with a coral bandeau top and a dramatic high-waist thigh-slit floor-length pink skirt from Atelier Versace.

She completed the look with Lorraine Schwartz’s pink-purple earrings and a bezel-set multicoloured diamond choker and a large ruby cocktail ring on her left hand.

Her outfit may have raised a few critics’ brows due to its similarity to previously worn celebrity outfits, but her jewellery took the glam quotient high as she won Album Of The Year for 1989 and made history by becoming the first female artist to claim the title twice.

Lorraine Schwartz opal earrings

Price: USD 1 million

The chart-topping musician thwarted her neutral colour scheme of the past three years to the Grammy Awards ceremony in 2015 and opted for a gorgeous shimmering ombre Elie Saab creation in teal. The outfit featured a mini gown with voluminous trails and shoulder cutouts, exuding a mermaid-like charm. A splash of fuchsia from the strappy Giuseppe Zanotti pumps completed the look.

Elevating her look, those diamond-lined turquoise opal Paraiba earrings and the three opal diamond pave rings did not fail to grab attention. While the value of the five pieces combined is estimated to be around USD 1 million, the earrings alone cost a hefty USD 350,000.

Lorraine Schwartz purple sapphire and diamond earrings

Price: USD 3 million

Swift looked like an ethereal dream at the 2023 Grammy Awards in a shimmering two-part Roberto Cavalli blue ensemble. Accentuating the look was a pair of kite-shaped diamond earrings. Each piece seen on her was composed of four 18-carat white gold and diamond squares, which have natural Paraiba tourmalines and a gorgeous natural purple sapphire sitting in the middle. Another sapphire at the centre holds these four squares together in the earrings, which weigh around 136 carats in total.

That evening, Swift not only made a fashion statement but also won Best Music Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film” and made history by becoming the first artist to win in the category with sole directing credit for their own video.

Taylor Swift’s expensive jewellery was up for auction at Pharrell Williams’ digital-only Joopiter auction house as part of their first high jewellery sale titled A Journey Through Gems.

Nei Lane diamond necklace and bracelets

Price: USD 10 million

Sipping tea on a gold throne, crashing a gold car, coming out like a zombie in a graveyard and showing off her different personas, the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video had it all. But the lavish icing on top was the bathtub filled with expensive jewellery pieces that Swift was seen immersed in.

Swift might be taking a metaphorical bath in the video, but the diamond necklaces and bracelets she drenches in are all very real. Loaned by high jewellery brand Neil Lane, who are known for their opulent engagement rings, some of the pieces appear to be vintage and from the brand’s exclusive vault.

The 2017 video rustled up several controversies as fans speculated the bathtub scene alluded to Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery in 2016, where she was tied up in a bathtub while jewels worth million were stolen from her.

Other notable expensive jewellery worn by Taylor Swift

Swift seems to have taken the name of her recent track literally as she wore some exquisite and expensive jewellery pieces in its 2022 music video “Bejeweled.”

In the video, she follows a fairytale story and is transformed from a floor-scrubbing maid into a beautiful belle who appears in a stunning high jewellery piece from Bulgari. The necklace, which appears out of thin air and adorns her neck, is an 18-carat pink gold masterpiece. Reportedly, it boasts a lattice of 19 pear-shaped coloured gemstones, which weigh 57.13 carats in total, and more than 20 carats of round brilliant-cut and pavé diamonds. Launched in 2021, the neckpiece is part of Bulgari’s Magnifica range.

In the same video, Swift’s Cinderella-like character also wears a Swarovski Millenia necklace. The neckpiece has white octagon-cut crystals and rhodium plating. It was launched as part of the brand’s Collection 1 range in 2021 and is sold for around USD 650.

No wonder when she says, “Best believe I’m still bejewelled, I can still make the whole place shimmer,” we believe her!

This article first appeared on Prestige Malaysia

(Hero and feature image credit: YouTube screengrab)