Pharrell teases a Tiffany & Co collaboration with a custom 25-carat diamond sunglasses

Tiffany & Co. knows where it’s at. After tapping on Supreme and Beyoncé, the jewellery maker is now collaborating with yet another superstar tastemaker: Pharrell Williams.

The musician was spotted with Kanye West and Tyler, the Creator at the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022 runway show in Paris Fashion Week wearing custom Tiffany & Co. sunglasses. The stylish, almond-shaped pair was made of 18k gold and were boldly embellished with 61 round brilliant diamonds of over 25 total carats, as well as two emerald-cut emeralds.

[Header photo credit: Stephane Cardinale / Corbis / Getty Images]

In an interview with WWD, Pharrell revealed that the dazzling shades were “the first of many things that I’m gonna do with Tiffany… It’s a partnership… It’s about seeing things differently.”

Could he be hinting at a sunglasses collaboration and jewellery collection together?

After all, it’s no secret that Pharrell loves his luxury sunglasses, especially those by French brand Chanel, for which he has modelled in an eyewear campaign. In its recent buzzy collaborations, Tiffany & Co. has also ventured beyond the jewellery it is known for to offer T-shirts and Blue Box sculptures. We won’t be surprised if the New York luxury brand expands into yet another category for its upcoming partnership.

While there isn’t an official release date for the upcoming Pharrell x Tiffany & Co. line yet, we can definitely expect it to launch in the coming months. For now, take a closer look at Pharrell’s (and your) new favourite sunglasses, as well as their custom Tiffany Blue Box packaging below.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.