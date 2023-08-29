Tomei is celebrating 55 years as a pioneering Malaysian jewellery purveyor

Here’s a look at Tomei, a Malaysian luxury jewellery brand that is celebrating its 55th anniversary in 2023.

Every now and then, you come across a jewel that transcends space and time. Homegrown Malaysian jewellery icon, Tomei, is a prime example of that very notion. Since its inception in 1968, the brand has been the go-to retailer for white gold and gold jewellery here in the country and beyond. Now, 55 years later, Tomei continues to shine with one-of-a-kind creations that showcase its longstanding legacy. And yes, it’s the same “Tomei” in Marisa Tomei, the Academy Award-winning thespian.

In case you didn’t know, Tomei was started by Tan Sri Datuk Dr Ng Teck Fong and has now grown to house several entities under the group. They include Le Lumiere, Goldheart and De Beers. Craftsmanship truly comes alive at Tomei from the 1973 opening of its first brick-and-mortar at Campbell Shopping Complex to its 2006 listing on Bursa Malaysia. 55 years since its inception, the jewellery brand enters 2023 with over 50 outposts across Malaysia — and that’s impressive!

At Tomei, you can find a wide selection of decadent offerings including diamond and gold pieces of art, wedding bands and engagement rings. Design excellence and quality craftsmanship come together to result in creations that go above and beyond. Of course, they last a lifetime too. With something for everyone regardless of occasion, Tomei has a myriad of categories that collectively help craft the Tomei identity. Think Lusso Italia, Anastacia and Diamond Cut. The latter, Diamond Cut, is one of Tomei’s newest assortments. And with the “diamond cutting” element, the jewellery are concocted to reflect the brilliance of genuine diamonds.

One of its most prominent collections is Lusso Italia. The range comprises Italian-imported 916 gold signatures. Modern yet classic, the jewellery pieces in the Lusso Italia ensemble are asymmetrical, embellished and long. So, if you’re searching for a statement piece, you know where to turn your attention to. Some of the collection’s most eclectic include the Dangling Beads Long Necklace, the Tri-Tone Layered Bracelet and Twist Bangle — all in Yellow Gold 916.

Another really popular collection is Anastasia. First created by Tomei’s very own in-house team, Anastasia’s jewellery is minimal and effortlessly chic. Elegance is the name of the game and Anastasia can be considered Tomei’s inaugural 916 gold collection that established itself. Made for anyone who desires only the best, popular options consist of the likes of the Sophisticated Curved Bangle, Layered Ring, Wide Bangle and Ring with Vogue Sensations.

Then, there’s also the Prima Gold collection — unveiled in 1992. Promising 99.9% gold purity, the ensemble utilises the signature silk technique and offers 24K gold jewellery. Prima Gold is a Thai brand but is sold at Tomei as one of its more popular ranges. The partnership sees the birth of unparalleled designs such as the Vigourous Vine Earrings and Charming Rose Ring.

Tomei’s signature diamond collection and in-house brand, on the other hand, is Le Lumiere. Dubbed Diamonds of Light™, the timeless range is the epitome of elegance and luxury. The jewellery in the collection are all designed with GIA 3 excellent grading, ensuring every piece’s brilliance is completely showcased. Le Lumiere, established in Hong Kong, has been renowned for eye-catching creations since its introduction in 2003. With that, a tonne of experience goes into ensuring angles and precision are prioritised with a diamond that’s imbued with the “eight hearts, eight arrows” ethos.

There is also jewellery for children at Tomei. In fact, iconic identities Hello Kitty and My Melody can be discovered at Tomei courtesy of licenses from Sanrio. From the Hello Kitty Happy Birthday Wafer to the My Melody Pink Ribbon Bangle, kids sure are in for delightful and unique treats. Of course, we’re not forgetting the Homme Series; comprising a range made for men. Here, you will find items such as the Ring in Silver 925+Palladium and more.

Tomei’s success — as seen throughout the past 55 years — is something to be proud of. The Malaysian jewellery brand’s continuous progress is a testament to the team’s glittering determination. Hence, with that being said, you now don’t have to look too far for jewellery that not only withstands the zeitgeists but will also be a stunning lifetime companion.

(All photos provided by Tomei)