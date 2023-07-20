Cartier names V of BTS as its new brand ambassador 

Kim Tae-Hyung, better known as V of the famed K-pop band BTS, is the newest ambassador of French luxury jewellery brand Cartier. As part of his new role as an ambassador, V is now the face of the brand’s latest Panthère de Cartier campaign.

Calling V a “free spirit,” The brand said in its announcement on 19 July that the K-pop icon “follows his trajectory with the same determination as the panther.”

V thus joins a host of top Asian celebrities who are ambassadors of Cartier, including Jisoo of Blackpink, Jackson Wang of Got7, Indian actor Deepika Padukone and legendary Chinese actor Gong Li.

Cartier is the latest luxury label to have got V on board. The K-pop idol was in March 2023 named the brand ambassador of luxury fashion brand Celine.

More about V and his first Cartier appearance as brand ambassador

In his first campaign as Cartier ambassador, V is seen wearing a Panthère de Cartier necklace and a ring in yellow gold, tsavorite garnets and onyx.

In its statement, Cartier said that V “magnetises an entire generation as a soloist and member of the group BTS.”

“When it came to embodying the magnetism and aura of the panther, our choice naturally fell on V. He has the look and strength of character. A personality whose choices are guided by creativity as a dancer, musician or art lover, with this style and this elegance that belong only to him,” said Arnaud Carrez, Cartier’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

A look at V’s career

V is the only BTS member who is yet to go solo following the band’s decision to go on a break in mid 2022 as the member’s had to enlist for mandatory military service.

Though he has released three solo tracks – “Stigma,” “Singularity” and “Inner Child” – all were under the BTS label between 2016 and 2020.

Of the other six members in the septet, Jungkook was the latest member to launch his solo career with the digital single “Seven” featuring Latto and starring K-drama actor Han So-hee.

Apart from music, V has also had a supporting role in the K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016–2017).

(Hero image: Screenshot/HYBE LABELS/@HYBELABELS/YouTube; Featured image: Cartier)