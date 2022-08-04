Van Cleef & Arpels’ new Perlée creations highlight iconic golden bead motif

Van Cleef & Arpels has introduced its latest Perlée novelties for 2022 with a plethora of new and shimmering pieces.

Since its introduction in 2008, the Perlèe collection has been among Van Cleef & Arpels‘ cornerstone creations. Fast forward to 2022, the Maison has revealed the latest (and the finest) jewellery additions to the Perlée portfolio — sure to keep Alfred Van Cleef and Salomon Arpels’ legacy going, which begun in 1896.

The newest Perlée collection — introduced in a joyful and lively spirit — is a showcase of the Maison’s emblematic golden bead motif. The 2022 novelties are all about illustrating the expertise of the Maison’s savoir-faire through a wealth of styles and materials.

Part of the 2022 Perlée collection are five new rings adorned with golden beads (part of Van Cleef & Arpels’ sparkling history since the 1920s). Created as part of a reinterpretation of 1968’s Philippine rings, a dazzling palette of ornamental stones take their rightful place while providing a sunny, pop feel to the collection. In addition, Van Cleef & Arpels uncovered new harmonies of materials by revisiting a style first launched in 2017. Visualise a dome in yellow gold set with diamonds, and a cabochon in lapis lazuli or coral — displayed on an open bangle, made up of a plethora of golden beads; and pendants framed by a border of golden beads with utter elegance.

Van Cleef & Arpels’ Perlée novelties for 2022 also saw an inaugural introduction in the form of coloured precious stones adorned on three sparkling new rings. Think about hoow the colourful overtones of rubies, sapphires, and emeralds help emblematic spheres shimmer. Inspired by the Maison’s very own Caroline rings and bracelets from the 1970s, these pieces showcase interplays between shape and light as apparent with the rings that comprise five rows of golden beads that make their merry way around the finger.

Tens, tens, tens across the board. In conjunction with the 2022 launch, the Perlée range is now home to three Perlée diamonds rings that are designed to match with yellow gold, white gold, and rose gold. Van Cleef & Arpels also highlighted the addition of three pairs of matching earrings in yellow, white, and rose gold — featuring a dome paved with 74 round diamonds. Fun fact: this is a follow up to the introduction of 2020’s Perlée diamonds pavé rings.

For the 2022 Perlée novelties, the French Maison collaborated with designer Arthur Hoffner and photographer Erik Madigan Heck. The creatives were responsible for enhance the collection’s visual dimension; re-imagining the golden bead motif and bright colours of the Perlée creations with the help of photographs and window displays. This partnership also included a 3D animated film, executed by Arthur Hoffner.

(Photos by Van Cleef & Arpels, Arthur Hoffner, Erik Madigan Heck)