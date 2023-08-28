Review: Ray Ban Reverse blends style and functionality

Ray Ban releases the new Ray Ban Reverse collection. The latest drop features the classic silhouettes with a twist — concave lenses. Here’s what we think after a week of wearing them.

Who doesn’t remember their first pair of Ray Bans? If you were in high school during the 2010s, you’ll know that they were more than just eyewear. They were statement pieces! The must-have accessory graced both Tumblr feeds and celebrity wardrobes — all for good reason! Perfectly blending style and functionality, it’s no wonder Ray Ban is so iconic.

The new Ray Ban Reverse collection features four of its classic icons with reverse lens; a first in the industry. The brand disrupts the traditional eyewear market by creating the very first concave lens. The reverse lenses are a remarkable feat of engineering shifting from traditional convex lens to concave. The transition maintains optical precision — all thanks to the innovative astigmatic, prismatic and resolving powers.

We were sent a pair of the Caravan Reverse from the Ray Ban Reverse collection and we’re here to give you all the deets on the new Reverse line firsthand.

The Frame

Ray Bans have earned its reputation as an enduring symbol of style. First released in 1957, the iconic Caravan has seamlessly transitioned through generations while maintaining a timeless appeal.

Ray Ban effortlessly fuses classic design with contemporary aesthetics. Hence, the Caravan Reverse is a classic with a twist. Whether you’re decked out with the latest street style or looking dapper in a suit, the Caravan Reverse complements any outfit. The versatile design truly allows you to wear it for any occasion.

The Caravan features a squared-off shape and angled edges with a slender metal frame complementing softer Asian features. While the Aviators might be a more popular choice, the Caravan is something you should definitely try out if you have a rounder face. Here’s an often overlooked aspect: the nose pads sit very comfortably on the face and don’t leave a dreaded indent after wear.

The Lenses

Now, we’ve come to the highlight of the collection — the Reverse Lens. The lenses are redefining the way we see the world. Quite literally. What truly sets it apart is the remarkable feat of engineering. The transition from traditional convex to concave design is a bold move and it definitely pays off.

The concave curvature plays with light allowing a heightened visual experience. Powered by an anti-glare treatment by EssilorLuxottica, the reverse lenses are designed to reduce reflections by 70% at wavelength. Thus, ensuring that your vision is at its full potential regardless of the environment.

For someone who struggles with glare on a day-to-day basis, the Reverse Lens have been brilliant. The lenses have significantly alleviated the strain on my eyes allowing me to navigate my daily routines with improved visual comfort and clarity.

Oh, the innovation doesn’t end there! Another standout is that the lenses are made with the planet in mind. The frames are skilfully constructed from environmentally conscious materials. There are the bio-based nylon lenses — featuring an impressive 41% bio-based carbon content as well as the bio-based acetate frames that showcase a remarkable 67% bio-based carbon content.

Verdict

Ray Ban’s latest Caravan Reverse is the marriage of style and innovation. The transition to the concave lens design is more than just a visual shift. In fact, it’s a testament to Ray Ban’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries.

The brand’s attention to detail extends even to the smallest components. The hinges are sturdy and well-crafted, ensuring smooth opening and closing without the worry of breakage. The subtle branding, often found on the lens and temples — adds an elegant touch without being overly flashy.

Owning a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses isn’t just about having eyewear; it’s about embracing a legacy of style, innovation and quality. Whether you’re a fashion enthusiast, a practical protector of your eyes or someone who appreciates the finer things in life, Ray-Bans have something to offer for everyone.

How to win a pair of Ray Ban Aviator Reverse

[giveaway post]

Head over to our Instagram page, follow a few simple steps and get yourself the new Ray Ban Aviator Reverse. The contest runs until 2 September 2023. One (1) lucky winner will be selected.