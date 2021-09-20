Shalma Ainaa and Shalma Eliana get up close and personal with the LV Twist bags

In our recent fashion shoot with Louis Vuitton, the Shalma sisters share the set together for the first time and get up close and personal with the cult-favourite LV Twist bags.

It is hard to believe that the Shalma sisters — Shalma Ainaa and Shalma Eliana — have never been photographed in a fashion shoot together as a pair. In an exclusive fashion spread for Lifestyle Asia, we put the duo together as they strike poses after poses with the new LV Twist bags.

For the uninitiated, the LV Twist bag is inspired by the Trapèze Clutch in 1988. It is a flat/slim bag in Epi leather, with clasp playing with two Vs to form the LV Logo. In all embodiment of the Louis Vuitton codes, Nicholas Ghesquiere continues to be inspired by the archives by reimagining ‘new classics’ by introducing the Twist bag at the 2015 Cruise show. The reinvented Twist retains the magical texture of Epi leather with enhanced volume and functionality, as well as the iconic Twist - Lock Clasp in elegant metal, rendered with three-dimensional bombé effect.

Epi leather is created by George Vuitton for a Tea Case specially ordered by Maharajah De Baroda in the 1926. Illustrating the waving field of wheat under the sun (epi translates wheat in French), the texture of the bag offers a luxurious touch of grains. The bag is also given wide base and sides that creates an inverted heart side profile.

For more pragmatic points, an adjustable chain and a crossbody strap are added to the repertoire. The long brass chain takes cues from Japanese Nautical Chains, which can also be stowed inside the bag — making the LV Twist versatile in so many ways.

The elder sister, Shalma Ainaa echoes: “I think the LV Twist bag is very versatile and I love how it is very minimal yet bold at the same time thanks to its Twist - Lock Clasp design.”

As someone who loves to experiment with different styles and looks, the TV host and entrepreneur sees the LV Twist as a go-to bag that she can dress up and also dress down with. “It’s one of those bags that I can carry to dinners or for a simple catchup session with my friends over coffee.”

Younger sister, Shalma Eliana who is fondly known as ‘Yana’ loves the elegant yet casual vibe of the LV Twist. “The Twist bag is very much my kind of bag because it matches my style. I feel like there are many ways I can style it with, with a side of class of course,” muses the budding singer and actress.

“For something more casual, I would style it with a black printed high-waisted pants and a simple white sleeveless tank top, leather jacket and maybe boots or sneakers. And complete the look with the LV Twist bag, crossbody style," she shares.

Find out more about the versatile yet classy LV Twist bags HERE.