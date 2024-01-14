The best festive Lunar New Year handbags you should cop for 2024

No Lunar Chinese New Year ensemble is complete without a statement piece of arm candy to go with it. Come the year of the Wood Dragon in 2024, here is our roundup of the best festive Lunar New Year handbags to nab.
It may be difficult to imagine just how fleeting time can be, but once again we find ourselves standing at the precipice of the Lunar Chinese New Year celebrations, as the Year of The Water Rabbit gives way to the impending Year of The Wood Dragon. Constellations and zodiac motions aside, this beckons a fresh start to all aspects of life, from one’s aspirations, hopes, and for the sartorially informed, potentially a new wardrobe.
The latter bit is especially relevant in the case of Lunar Chinese New Year ensembles, when house visits, banquet dinners, and other social engagements are packed within 15 days. Predictably, the fashion world is quick to come to the rescue in that regard, with the industry’s best, brightest, and most notable names debuting their dedicated range of styles befitting for the festive season.
And if it is bags that strike your fashion fancy, rest assured that there is no shortage of pieces that would be ideal accompaniments to every celebratory moment, between the crackle of firecrackers and the dispensing of red envelopes. Playing on the theme of dragons, expect everything from new print designs to colours, and even a plush toy that doubles as a purse!
Here is our roundup of the best Lunar Chinese New Year handbags to add to your cart.
The best Lunar New Year handbags to cop for 2024
Right off the bat, one of high fashion’s most revered icons has already hit it out of the park with a truly apropos Lunar Chinese New Year lineup of accessories without even trying. The maison‘s latest SS24 menswear collection by newly minted Creative Director Pharrell Williams has infused the heritage Damier print with new verve through colour, which is especially befitting of Chinese tradition in its red incarnation. Pair it on the Speedy Bandoulière 18 for a head-turning statement at every reunion dinner.
The true standout star from this year’s myriad of high fashion Lunar Chinese New Year capsules definitely comes from Italian label Fendi. In a whimsical and unexpected collaboration with not just streetwear grandmaster FRGMT, but also Nintendo’s eternally adored Pokémon franchise, the brand has updated their signature bag styles to feature Dragonite, in a nod to this year’s Chinese animal zodiac. The Baguette is an especially collectible piece, which features a Dragonite patch on Fendi’s signature FF Zucca print.
Since his appointment to the Spanish house, creative director J.W Anderson has made a point of turning the heritage fashion brand into one of the most exciting names in the business by fusing a peerless creative spirit with exceeding degrees of craftsmanship. For the Lunar Chinese New Year season, Loewe has introduced what they have dubbed the Jade Collection, which bridges the gap between haute couture and heritage Chinese jade carving artistry. Anchoring this collection is the Flamenco Purse mini, which now comes with a specially carved jade piece.
Note: Prices are converted from SGD to MYR based on exchange rates at the time of publication.
With Daniel Lee now at the helm of Burberry, a completely fresh fleet of bags have been introduced at the legendary British fashion house, most of which feature imaginative designs that are both a testament of their refreshed vision and longstanding techniques in leatherworking. A fine example of this is expressed in the Rose Clutch, which in its many delicately soft folds of leather, brings out both qualities in equal aplomb. For the Lunar Chinese New Year, be sure to select it in Pillar Red to suit the occasion.
Get caught red-handed for striking a best-dressed moment at every Lunar Chinese New Year shindig you find yourself attending when you have the brand-new Valentino VLogo Moon mini bag in tow. This malleable nappa leather hobo number in Rosso Valentino slouches with nonchalant appeal, further enhanced by a statement gold chain bearing the Italian label’s now iconic VLogo emblem. A multitude of styling options with an included crossbody strap ensures that it will always add a dose of visual novelty to your outfits, but our favourite way of wearing it has to be as a handheld clutch, with the VLogo hardware resting on your wrist like a makeshift bracelet.
Note: Prices have been converted from USD to MYR based on exchange rates at the time of publication.
Red is the preferred colour of choice for the Lunar Chinese New Year, but if you find it a little too lurid for your liking, you may consider an adjacent shade — pink. As part of its festive collection this year, Versace has released their emerging classic Greca Goddess bag in a plush pink velvet iteration that recalls the peak glamour of the early 2000s, ala crushed velvet tracksuits and blinged-out Motorola Razr phones. Carry her on the shoulder for the day, and in the hand for the evening.
To say that Prada’s sister label, Miu Miu, has witnessed a resurgence in popularity would be doing a great disservice to its status as one of contemporary fashion’s hottest names. In an ode to both the festive period and en vogue style, consider nabbing the sinfully supple Miu Miu Wander matelassé nappa leather hobo bag in red to complete your Lunar Chinese New Year fit. A classic in the making with its pleated leather and crescent-moon silhouette, this Italian wonder is best held close at hand for a true fashion statement.
Cutesy and endearing at first glance, Gucci’s latest Lunar Chinese New Year limited collection will undoubtedly set many hearts aflutter with the introduction of their brand-new GG Supreme monogram, this time coyly updated with a baby dragon character. While featured on a select number of ready-to-wear pieces, it has also translated on the brand’s Double G Mini Bag, which can be had in either pink or green leather trim. While appearing dainty, it can easily contain all of your day-to-day essentials, including a phone and compact wallet, with relative ease.
Note: Prices are converted from HKD to MYR based on exchange rates at the time of publication.
For a very literal but very endearing take on the Year of The Dragon, Tory Burch has you covered. Instead of offering a new print (which they did, by way of a cloud motif), you get to take home a whole baby dragon. Meet the Dragon Mini Bag, which in essence is a purse tucked away in the confines of a dragon plush toy. Naturally, this adorable little guy comes dressed in his own miniature Tory Burch woven jacket and carries a teeny-tiny red crossbody bag. Just be mindful not to stuff the little guy too full.
A considerable part of the Lunar Chinese New Year festivities often involve ushering in an abundance of prosperity. In that regard, no bag embodies this quite perfectly as the Coach Tabby 20 Shoulder Bag in mirror gold patent leather does. Appearing almost akin to an ingot in the hand, this stylish piece doubles down with practicality by offering a shockingly substantial amount of storage space for a bag of its dimensions, in addition to providing two different straps for either top-handle carrying or hands-free crossbody wear.