The best festive Lunar New Year handbags you should cop for 2024

No Lunar Chinese New Year ensemble is complete without a statement piece of arm candy to go with it. Come the year of the Wood Dragon in 2024, here is our roundup of the best festive Lunar New Year handbags to nab.

It may be difficult to imagine just how fleeting time can be, but once again we find ourselves standing at the precipice of the Lunar Chinese New Year celebrations, as the Year of The Water Rabbit gives way to the impending Year of The Wood Dragon. Constellations and zodiac motions aside, this beckons a fresh start to all aspects of life, from one’s aspirations, hopes, and for the sartorially informed, potentially a new wardrobe.

The latter bit is especially relevant in the case of Lunar Chinese New Year ensembles, when house visits, banquet dinners, and other social engagements are packed within 15 days. Predictably, the fashion world is quick to come to the rescue in that regard, with the industry’s best, brightest, and most notable names debuting their dedicated range of styles befitting for the festive season.

And if it is bags that strike your fashion fancy, rest assured that there is no shortage of pieces that would be ideal accompaniments to every celebratory moment, between the crackle of firecrackers and the dispensing of red envelopes. Playing on the theme of dragons, expect everything from new print designs to colours, and even a plush toy that doubles as a purse!

Here is our roundup of the best Lunar Chinese New Year handbags to add to your cart.

The best Lunar New Year handbags to cop for 2024

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Which brand has the best Lunar New Year 2024 handbag collection?

– Many major brands, such as Gucci and Loewe, have released dedicated Lunar New Year handbag designs for the festivities. Naturally, which happens to be the best depends entirely on your personal tastes.