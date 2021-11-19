The Z List girls strike a bold pose with BONIA’s latest Gianna bag

The girls of The Z List — rapper Bunga, singer-songwriter Wen Wei and content creator Iman Alysha — strike a bold pose with the latest addition to the BONIA line of shoulder bags: the Gianna.

The artistic girls of The Z List don the new Gianna bag from BONIA in an exclusive shoot with Lifestyle Asia. As part of The Z List, we get together with rapper Bunga, content creator Iman Alysha and singer-songwriter Wen Wei as they strike poses after poses with the Gianna bag.

The Gianna is one of the highlights of BONIA’s Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection, and its design is inspired by seashells found along beaches — a sight that we’ve all missed during the many lockdowns, no doubt. Available in a gorgeous selection of sea-inspired hues, the Gianna’s sleek curve and minimal design makes it the perfect everyday bag, complete with an adjustable strap and a roomy main compartment to store all your daily essentials.

18-year-old Wen Wei sports the Gianna bag in Emerald. As someone who goes with the flow when it comes to her personal style, Wen Wei thinks of herself less as a fashionista who constantly keeps up with the latest fashion trends, and more of someone who prefers to dress according to her mood. Whatever that happens to catch her eye, that’s what she’ll reach for.

“The first thing that caught my eye about the Gianna bag is the colour. I love the colour,” Wen Wei muses. “I’ve been really into green recently, so it’s perfect. The shape is really nice, too. I can definitely match it with most of my outfits.”

Iman Alysha, who tends to lean toward neutrals, absolutely loves the Gianna bag. She flaunts the Gianna in Atlantic Blue, styling it two ways — by pairing it with a printed dress, and boldly contrasting it with a much sportier getup.

“I don’t think I have a specific sense of style, but I find myself always reaching for a jacket and wide-leg pants,” the 18-year-old content creator says. “Something simple like a white shirt and jeans would be my go-to combo. And I’d pair that with BONIA’s Gianna bag in Atlantic Blue. It has such a striking colour, and it’s also so versatile.”

A more classic look finds itself in Bunga’s style, who also likes pairing neutrals when she’s not performing in her baju kurung. She rocks the Gianna Monogram bag, a sleek rendition of BONIA’s classic shoulder bag clad in the House’s signature monogram and complemented with gold metallic accents.

“I love the bag,” Bunga gushes. “The shape of it is perfect for my everyday use, and the monogram print really brings a luxurious feel to it, too! I can switch it up depending on my outfit and make it work for both day and night use. For a day look, I would wear full white or natural colours so that I can enhance my look with the bag,” she continues. “At night, I’d pair it with a baju kurung and some heels!”

