TUMI celebrates its 60th anniversary with a McLaren collaboration

Celebrating a luxurious 60th anniversary, TUMI announces a limited edition collection with supercar elite, McLaren.

This collaborative collection called ‘Unpack Tomorrow’ has been introduced as the final installment of TUMI’s Spring 2023 campaign. Unpack Tomorrow sees the likes of McLaren Formula 1 driver, Lando Norris and TUMI crew members, Richarlison de Andrade and Reneé Rapp gracing the campaign. Two luxurious labels combined, both brands are extremely focused on incorporating the expertise of TUMI and McLaren into the collection.

“As two brands rooted in the creation of world-class, performance luxury products with a true understanding of how technology and functionality coincide, the synergies between TUMI and McLaren are undeniable,” shares TUMI’s Creative Director, Victor Sanz.

Details of the TUMI X McLaren 60th Anniversary collection

This collaboration features products from the Torque Sling, Velocity Backpack, to the Aero International Expandable 4-Wheeled Carry-On, all made for different occasions. The line of products is coloured with McLaren’s signature striking papaya orange, with top-quality lightweight materials that enable users to “travel light” on any trip. Merging style and technology, this collection uses the latest groundbreaking engineering to achieve design excellence.

“This edition of luxury travel pieces also celebrates our founder Bruce McLaren’s passion for looking to the future, pushing the boundaries, and matching effortless functionality with a modern design language that reflects the ethos of both companies,” adds Goran Ozbolt, Chief Designer of McLaren Automotive.

As an extension to this exclusive collaborative collection, TUMI and McLaren will continue to expand its presence at Grand Prix races, as well as exclusive giveaways.

See more of the collection HERE.

(All images credit: TUMI)