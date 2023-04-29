Vibe to our vibrant local culture with Adidas’ Home of Classics at REXKL

Inviting all AdiClub members! Join us for a party hosted by Adidas — celebrating our common love and passion for music, art, culture and sneakers.

Feeling frustrated from work or studies? Time to de-stress and immerse yourselves in a night filled with dope hip-hop beats happening on 29 April 2023 in REXKL. In conjunction with the “Home of Classics” campaign, Adidas is hosting a hip-hop night to celebrate three timeless staples representing the Home of Classics: Forum, Gazelle and Superstar. These classics from the Adidas Original line have been and still are familiar favourites for streetstyle lovers and sneakerheads.

Time to bust a move at the upcoming Hip Hop night by Adidas

Continuously empowering the youthful spirits and unique local culture, Adidas is hosting a music inspired event at the perfect venue to spread this exact message. Together, the brand invites all members to a fun night celebrating local hip hop and Adidas’ House of Classics at The Back Ground in REXKL.

Clear your schedule next Saturday night, cause it’s your chance to vibe with local hip-hop artists and meet kindred spirits who might even become your new friends. See talented artists like Kokadaimon, Rudeen and 53stu at Hip Hop Night

Here, your Originals sneakers that you wear will be your entrance pass — where you can enjoy more complimentary perks exclusive for members only. Not letting the good news end, you can bring your Originals sneakers along too as there’ll be a complimentary shoe cleaning service just for the occasion. AdiClub members of Level 3 and above can claim a free entry each to Hip Hop night and receive a complimentary drink upon arrival.

For adiClub Level 3 and Level 4, click HERE to register for the complimentary entrance. New adiClub members can sign up for the membership HERE and enjoy perks on site when they register for a ticket in REXKL.

Our verdict on the Adidas Superstar

Here we have the ever-so-versatile Adidas Superstar. Living up to its name, the sleek silhouette and monochrome colours blend well with almost any look and style. It’s clear why it has been a timeless staple loved for decades.

This footwear is, in a way, “starter pack” sneakers for Adidas footwear fanatics. The Superstar adds a hint of youthful and sporty energy to every look. If you’re looking for an everyday sneaker that’ll match with anything you wear, this is a pair you should never add to your collection. Comfortability is, without a doubt, one of the most important components of a pair of sneakers. Whether you’re spending the whole day shopping or at work, the shoes keep your feet feeling as comfortable as possible.

(Photos by Adidas)