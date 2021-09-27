Home > Style > Watch Dior Spring Summer 2022 RTW Show live here
28 Sep 2021 07:45 AM

Martin Teo
Editor
What to expect from Maria Grazia Chiuri tonight for Dior SS22 ready-to-wear show.

Every season, Dior has never failed to put up a great show. Empowering women has always been the backbone in many of its women’s presentation, and creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri has her eyes peeled on great female icons from all over the world.

Constantly celebrating the art of collaboration, the highly anticipated SS22 show will feature guest artist Anna Paparatti who will be overseeing the scenography of the set. It will feature a colourful game-inspired universe based on her oeuvre, laced in intriguing nuances of religion, ancient history, and primitive cultures — some almost shamanic.

Enter the game-inspired universe of Calabrian artist Anna Paparatti.

A key figure of the 1960s art scene in Rome, the Italian artist Paparatti spent the following decades in a more intimate, reclusive status, while exploring the possibilities of meditative art and continuously transforming her experiments through various medium and perspectives.

Within the atmospheric set of Dior Spring Summer 2022 RTW show, Maria Grazia Chiuri invites us to discover the world of the Calabrian artist whose influences straddle along oriental philosophies and distant cultures — captured in a meditative pose on her bed, surrounded by a lava lamp, disco ball, jewellery, and decorative pieces, with incense smoking the air.

Blackpink’s Jisoo will be on the front row of the Dior SS22 RTW show.

Be sure to watch the full Dior Spring Summer 2022 RTW show live, and catch a glimpse of Blackpink’s Jisoo who will be attending the show in Paris. The K-pop icon and Dior’s global ambassador for fashion and beauty will be one of many star-studded guests who will be part of the extravagant show.

Watch the livestream here on 28th September 2021, at 9.00PM local Malaysian time (3.00PM Paris time).

Martin Teo
Editor
Martin has a bent for history and food culture, especially of the Peranakan heritage. Since the pandemic, he finds joy in plant parenting and continues to expand his collection of Philodendrons, Anthuriums, and Syngoniums. He's now on a lookout for the elusive Philodendron Florida Beauty to add to his urban garden.
