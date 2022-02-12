52 layers of ultra-thin carbon make up the new UR-100V C52

URWERK’s latest limited-edition UR-100V C52 features an impressive 52 layers of ultra-thin carbon and a movement that is defined by the distance instead of time.

Continuing the alluring charm of the URWERK 100V collection, a new model is birthed, replacing the ‘full titanium jacket’ with an ultra-tech case composed of 52 precisely compressed layers of High Resistance CTP Carbon. Introducing the UR-100V C52.

The new timepiece can be described in three words — lightness, performance and aesthetics. The lightweight watch with perfect ergonomics is mounted on a technical rubber strap. The case comprises 52 layers of ultra-thin carbon, defining its aesthetic values through the sensual curves and angular geometry of its unique shape.

It is an extremely resilient carbon material — unusual in watchmaking — but tip the scales at a featherweight 11 grams including titanium back to further accentuate its lightness. It’s the folds of the carbon layers that give character to this new design that echoes classicism codes.

“The curves enhancing the bezel of the UR-100V C52, tracing their way from the crown to the sides of the watch asking through the lugs, are a classic reference. We find this same motif on ancient Greek columns. Striations drawn and dug in the stone almost 2500 years ago to channel rainwater and control its flow along these ageless pillars. This motif has become the symbol of classicism,” explains Martin Frei, co-founder of URWERK and chief designer of the brand.

He adds: “I often play with this reference. With the new UR-100V, the circular was results from precision-cut 52 years of carbon. The design extends all around the wrist thanks to the original rubber strap specifically designed for this watch.”

Enveloped in the universal black that’s loved by many, the watch is not only lightweight but fits comfortably thanks to the textured flexible rubber strap with a folding clasp. On the UR100-V, the display of hours and minutes is through satellites. A minute hand (one of three), once past the 60-minute mark, disappears to then reappear as a kilometer counter. This illustrates the 555 kilometers we travel every 20 minutes on the surface of the earth. Opposite this indication, another hand depicts the speed of the Earth’s revolution around the sun at 35,740 kilometers in 20 minutes.

Look closely at the face of the watch and find the hours and kilometers share the same status and value. The hour and minute numerals indications are further illuminated in highly legible incandescent green for easy read, and at the same time provide an edgy contrast to its all-black silhouette.

Within the watch is the UR 12.02 caliber with automatic-winding system governed by low-profile planetary turbine. It runs on a 4 Hz / 28800vph frequency and 48 hours power reserve. The case measures 41mm in width and 49.7mm in length, topped with sapphire crystal.

Another fun fact is that the creation of this watch is inspired by a gift received from Geri Baumgartner, who is the father to master watchmaker and co-founder of URWERK Felix Baumgartner. The archetype is based on a clock made by Gustave Sandoz for the Universal Exhibition in 1893, which indicates precisely the distance travelled by the Earth at the Equator rather than the time.

While it is proven time and time again that the past informs the present, URWERK is redefining the spirit of time through a heritage piece that is modern and stylish for the urban user. The UR-100V C52 is a limited edition priced at CHF 53,000.00 (approx RM 240,000), with only 25 pieces available.

