Art and watchmaking come together with Daniel Arsham x Hublot

The Swiss watchmaker, Hublot, announced its collaboration with American contemporary artist Daniel Arsham as the brand’s new ambassador.

Endeared as the pioneers of innovative watchmaking, Hublot continues to create history, starting its first unique quest with Daniel Arsham, a contemporary artist known for his powerful works through forms of painting, sculpture, installation and film. This new collaboration celebrates the eternal links between watchmaking, art and craft by creating an art-timepiece in the snowscape of the Swiss mountain resort of Zermatt.

Who is Daniel Arsham?

Daniel Arsham is an American contemporary artist renowned for his art plays, juggling the concept of future history and fictional archaeology. If you’re an art enthusiast, you’ve most probably heard his name or seen his art pieces – fossilised versions of contemporary objects and architecture.

The perfect partner for Hublot, the artist has frequently explored the concept of time throughout his oeuvre, particularly his first solo exhibition in Netherlands – Connecting Time as well as his iconic Hourglass.

“We’ve been hoping this day would come!” exclaims Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot – expressing the brand’s excitement towards the collaboration. “Daniel Arsham is one of the most exciting creative talents working in contemporary art today and we’re so excited to welcome him into the Hublot Family and call him a Hublot Ambassador. His bold, audacious, groundbreaking portfolio of work is a perfect match for Hublot and our approach to watch creation: first, unique, different. We’ve no doubt this will become a hugely productive collaboration and we can’t wait to explore it further with Daniel and with Hublot and art fans. Hublot loves Daniel Arsham!”

Looking into the Daniel Arsham x Hublot collaboration

Joining forces with Hublot, Daniel unveils the temporary 20-metre sundial art-timepiece at the most recognisable peak in the Swiss Alps. The ephemeral installation – Light & Time tells time with the help of nature, merging the roots of timekeeping with the craftsmanship in land art. Using the help of sunlight throughout the day, this outdoor installation indicates time with shadows casted on raked snow by the quartz crystal shaped obelisk.

The installation is made with both form and function, created using natural elements in the Swiss Alps to design an art piece that mingles flawlessly with its surroundings. This art-timepiece connects the artist and the watchmaker, combining Daniel’s crystalized universe with the heritage and history of Hublot’s Swiss watchmaking craft. A sundial that reflects Hublot’s design language, incorporating familiar cues like the famous screws that hold the Big Bang’s bezel in place.

However, it’s not Hublot without a creative twist. Art lovers can only view the art piece from the top of the mountain that requires visitors to use Zermatt’s ski lifts – truly a fitting form to Hublot’s ground-breaking, high-quality approach to watchmaking.

