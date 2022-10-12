Art of Time by Swiss Watch returns this year featuring 18 watchmakers and 5 Malaysian talents

Happening from 12 October to 23 October 2022, Art of Time — at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur — is Swiss Watch’s signature timepiece event.

The season of watchmaking glory has arrived, and this time, in the form of a much-anticipated showcase of iconic and immaculate watchmakers. Themed ‘Defining Moment’ (of course), the 2022 event will be the eighth edition of Art of Time while also marking Swiss Watch‘s two decades in luxury watchmaking.

Whether you’re a watch enthusiast, a luxury goods aficionado, or just curious, Art of Time 2022 is slated to be the most extensive outing yet; highlighting an exciting total of 18 watch brands. They include Arnold & Son, Bell & Ross, Breitling, Bulgari, IWC Schaffhausen, Panerai, Longines, Tudor, Bovet, Bianchet, Charles Girardier, Jaquet Droz, Raidillon, Speake-Marin, Bremont, Maurice Lacroix, Oris, and Tissot. Novelties and special creations will be on display throughout the exhibition.

For Art of Time 2022, watchmakers Bell & Ross, Breitling, Maurice Lacroix, and Panerai will be revealing limited-edition timepieces exclusively for Swiss Watch. Fans have that to look forward to alongside five Malaysian personalities who have partnered with the luxury watch purveyor this year.

The talents — each with their own defining moment and shared values — are stylish actress Scha Alyahya, national sports superstar Datuk Nicol David, extraordinary artist Red Hong Yi, immaculate breakdancer Kid Inn, and creative illustrator Cloakwork.

Since Art of Time’s debut in 2011, the event has continued inviting anyone and everyone to explore deeper the magnificent world of watchmaking. Well, the rest is history because the legacy lives on with Art of Time 2022. The signature timepiece event will be run from 12 October to 23 October at the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur Centre Court (10am – 10pm).

(Images by Swiss Watch)