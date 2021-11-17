Audemars Piguet opens a massive flagship boutique in KL at The Starhill

Audemars Piguet descends from the 33rd floor of The Westin Kuala Lumpur, where it operated a pop-up boutique for the past 2 years, to the rejuvenated Starhill.

Spanning 2,842 square feet, doubling the size of its previous boutique located at the pre-makeover Starhill Gallery, the impressive Audemars Piguet flagship boutique in Kuala Lumpur is set to woo connoisseurs mesmerised by the maison’s iconic Royal Oak timepiece.

Located at the upper ground floor of The Starhill, the boutique’s façade radiates an unmistakable yet familiar warmth and opulence Audemars Piguet is revered for. The interior design draws inspiration from the manufacture’s provenance in the heavily wooded Swiss Jura Mountains and steadfast commitment towards craftsmanship and aesthetics. Visitors can luxuriate in bespoke furniture made with a combination of wood and stone. The lounge area is where enthusiasts can get up close and personal with an ethereal selection of novelties in a setting evocative of a stately home. Thanks to greater space, you can expect to shop in increased comfort.



















Operating daily from 11am till 8pm, Audemars Piguet is the latest luxury brand to make The Starhill its home in Kuala Lumpur. Following an extensive makeover, the upscale shopping destination located in the bustling Bukit Bintang district has admitted a host of timepiece, jewellery and fashion heavyweights, including Patek Philippe, Balmain and Roberto Coin. The mall is set to welcome Tom Ford and Eslite Spectrum in the coming months.

In conjunction with the opening, we speak with Stefanie Ng, CEO of Audemars Piguet Southeast Asia, on the brand’s outlook amidst a rapidly changing retail landscape. Joining the brand as the regional marketing manager a decade ago, where she oversaw all marketing activities across Southeast Asia, the effervescent go-getter cites values of the brand, established since the founding days, as qualities resonated with her.

“One very well-known fact is that we are the only watch brand still in the hands of the founding families. Being independent and owned by the founding families means the ethos of the brand is consistent.

Stefanie Ng, Audemars Piguet Southeast Asia CEO

“It’s also the brand where I feel at home,” she says assertively, explaining that such consistency is manifested in the brand’s strategy, direction and wherever the brand decides to take roots. Innovation, she says, is embedded in the brand’s identity, be it product design, marketing or vision.

Find out what Audemars Piguet holds for the Malaysian market: