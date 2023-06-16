A closer gaze into the BR 05 GMT Sky Blue

Bell & Ross looks up to the sky for inspiration — birthing the new BR 05 GMT Sky Blue in majestic azure tones.

Following its first release in 2021 and the immaculate BR 05 GMT White late last year, Bell & Ross takes it to the sky with its latest BR 05 GMT Sky Blue timepiece. Deeply rooted in the borrowed technicality and functionality from the world of aeronautics, the maison is dedicated to creating time instruments that are both appealing to urban dwellers and jet setters. Today, the new BR 05 GMT Sky Blue celebrates a coming-together of the azure sky and the blue planet. A celestial and inspiring hue, natural as much as symbolic, modern yet millennial — but most of all, it is a universal colour that can be found everywhere.

The new BR 05 GMT Sky Blue is all about duality. Dedicated to season travellers as well as city dwellers, the narrative transcends both aerial and urban, sporty and chic. The watch is designed for travelling, offering contemporary globetrotters a clear and simple display of a second time zone thanks to a fourth hand.

For perfect readability, this hand with a large white arrow-shaped tip instantly indicates the time of the country of origin thanks to a 24-hour graduated inner bezel. The flange is constructed with a two-tone treatment, sky blue and silver, satin-brushed and rhodium-plated — allowing its wearer to immediately identify the difference between the hours of the day and those of the night.

In the same veins as all Bell & Ross watches, the timepiece goes beyond style but provides accurate instruments for professionals. It also benefits from the expertise of luminescence thanks to the Super-LumiNova® coated hands. The rhodium-plated baton-shaped indexes are also coated with this material — restoring light in the dark.

Take a closer look and notice the date in a rectangular window at 3 o’clock, surrounded by metal — another soft detail that elevates the appeal of this new timepiece.

In the heart of the BR 05 GMT Blue Sky is a self-winding mechanical movement — the Sellita movement, BR-CAL.325 calibre. Enthusiasts of watchmaking mechanics will take advantage of the sapphire caseback to observe, as though through a porthole, the specific finishes and the 360° rotations of the oscillating weight. To guarantee water resistance up to 100 metres, the crown is screwed in, making the watch perfectly versatile for daily use, both at the office and during vacations.

When it comes to daily use, the timepiece is flexible. There are two types of attachments to choose from according to your needs. A stainless-steel bracelet that fits perfectly into a 41mm wide case, as well as a blue rubber strap that perfectly matches the tint of the watch.

The BR 05 GMT Sky Blue is priced between RM21,400 to RM23,900.