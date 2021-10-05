The new Bell & Ross BR 05 Skeleton Gold is limited to 99 pieces

Bell & Ross has added a new jewel to the BR 05 collection, and it’s golden hour!

Reinvention runs in the veins of Bell & Ross. Since the introduction of BR 01, with its distinctive square case, round dial, and one screw in each of the four corners, the original concept continues to evolve without losing its origins and strong identity. In 2019, the BR 05 blueprint was launched.

The BR 05 belongs to the family of watches with an integrated bracelet — the bracelet uses with the case to create a unified piece — just like the recent BR 05 GMT. ICYMI, gold has always been used to decorate past BR 05 iterations. Whether in a steel or gold version, or by combining gold with deep blue.

This year, like an ingot, the new BR 05 Skeleton Gold comes in full rose gold to make the twist of its wearer sublime. The all-gold finish accentuates the monobloc aspect of the model with a total of 155 grams of gold patinated in the new model.

This exclusive edition of 99 pieces features an open dial with 18-carat rose gold gilded appliqué indices. It forms a clear window through which the 18-carat rose gold-plated skeleton movement can be admired in detail. The skeletonised hour and minutes hands are also covered in the same shimmer, complemented with the white Super-Luminova ® of the indexes and hands for an elegant contrast.

In the heart is a BR-Cal.322 mechanism, wound by a 360-degree 18-carat rose gold-plated oscillating weight, open-worked o showcase the movement designed by Bell & Ross.

The BR 05 Skeleton Gold is a 40mm geometric watch, made of surfaces and angles, and ensures the bracelet can adapt seamlessly to any wrist. It comes beautifully with a satin-finished and polished 18-carat rose gold bracelet for a true jewel of masculinity, or a black rubber strap for a sporty edge.

Priced at RM99,900 (black rubber strap) and RM150,000 (gold bracelet), the exquisite BR 05 Skeleton Gold is more than just a timepiece, but a must-have jewellery piece in your growing collection.

For more information, click here.