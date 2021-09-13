Bell & Ross sets time in motion with the new dual time zone BR 05 GMT

The first dual time zone model in Bell & Ross BR 05 range offers a more urban interpretation of travel and time.

With the prospects of travelling put on the back burner for so long now, the globe-trotting experience and the environment of airports and aircrafts have become highly desirable in the wake of the pandemic. Bell & Ross’ new timepiece, the BR 05 GMT, aims to awaken a glimmer of hope and to bring us back to our dynamic reality.

The BR 05 GMT is created to symbolise a soft solidity. The design alternates between curves and strong lines. It is robust without being abrupt. Designed to travel, the engine is set to two time zones, making it the perfect instrument for the urban explorer.

The latest model belongs in the family of watches with an integrated bracelet. Along with a dial reflecting the brand’s architectural DNA, the bracelet sleekly fuses with the square steel case to create a unified piece. Available in black rubber or satin-finished and polished steel, its articulated links are flawless in their flexibility, allowing for optimal wearing comfort.

Carved in steel, the BR 05 GMT captures the synergy between the urban and the desire to escape. The steel unquestionably brings to mind the mineral atmosphere of airport hangars with concrete, metal, white lights and graphic signs. Thanks to its integrated design, powerfully built comfort, and precious finishes, the timepiece is a must-have for anyone who practices an active and urban lifestyle.

Radiating with a subtle sunray finish, the dial of the BR 05 GMT offers great legibility. The contrasting black and white of the dial is not only ingrained in Bell & Ross’ DNA, but also echoes the colours used for on-board flight instruments. Made for the traveler to read with the utmost clarity and precision, the graphics are elaborated and the display is as distinct as those of airport clocks.

The GMT hand blends in perfectly with the BR 05 aesthetic and stands out with its red arrow, making its way around the dial in 24 hours to display the second time zone. White, black and red are symbolic colours of Bell & Ross, and ensure clarity in the day and at night. The Bell & Ross creative studio also works on increasing the dimensions of the case to feature this 24-hour scale, making reading time at a glance much easier: the black semi-circle on the flange corresponds to the night-time hours, while the grey semi-circle to the daytime.

Where 2020 was marked by the launch of the chronograph version of the model, Bell & Ross enriches its range further this year with a new function linked to the hopeful return of international travel. For now, let’s sit back and enjoy the new BR 05 GMT.

www.bellross.com