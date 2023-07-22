Get your bling on with these prettiest bejewelled watches for women

Glimmering with stones, crystals and gemstones, bejewelled watches for women make for the perfect accessory for any occasion. Ideal for days and events when you want to play dress up and look your finest best without overdoing it, these timepieces add an unmatched touch of understated opulence to your look.
When done right, accessorising can be a total game changer. It completes a look to the tee and holds all the elements (such as outfit, shoes and makeup) together. Moreover, amongst all accessories, including bags, jewellery, hats, gloves and sunglasses, watches make an attention-grabbing statement unlike any other. Amid a myriad of styles available, bejewelled watches are considered an exceptionally dressy pick for how they can elevate even the most casual and drab outfits remarkably. Combining exquisite jewellery and fine watchmaking, such timepieces epitomise glamour and opulence in the world of watches.
Types of watches for women
Whether you’re a watch enthusiast or a novice, having a fair knowledge of the different types of watches is a must to build your own repertoire of timeless pieces.
- Analogue — a traditional clock face watch with two or three hands movement indicating time.
- Digital — a watch that shows time in numerals and is often equipped with other features such as a pedometer, GPS, timer and world time.
- Chronograph — analogue watches with subdials depicting stopwatch, tachymeter and other functions.
- Hybrid — a watch that combines both analogue and digital displays and features indicating time, date and other functions that a digital watch is equipped with.
- Smartwatch — a watch that combines the functionality of a smartphone and a watch into a wristwatch that can be connected to your phone via Bluetooth.
- Fitness — wristbands that help you in maintaining your well-being by tracking your vitals (SpO2, blood pressure and heart rate), counting the steps and monitoring calories, menstrual cycles and much more.
- Sports — designed for athletes and equipped with features, including types of trackers (like GPS, heart rate, pace and workouts) as well as real-time performance insights, depending on the kind of sport you take up. Such watches are often waterproof and dust- and water-resistant.
- Bejewelled — a dressy watch embellished with gemstones and crystals for an ornate, luxurious and more feminine appeal.
- Bracelet — elegant and sophisticated-looking watch in a bracelet-style strap. They are usually crafted in rose gold, silver, gunmetal or gold tones or a mix of them.
How to choose the best watches for women
Here are a few things to consider when buying a women’s watch.
Watch type and needs
As discussed above, there are many types of watches available for women, and choosing which one you need and the purpose is where you should start. Consider whether you need an analogue piece or a digital one. Are you looking for a dressy watch to amp up your looks or a rather casual one for everyday wear? Do you require a watch that’s equipped with fitness and sports features to enhance your workout sessions, or are you searching for a classy piece to accentuate your formal wear? Your personal taste and style and preferences largely impact the type of watch you should be buying.
Size and comfort
The size of a woman’s wrist accounts for an essential factor when buying a watch. A piece that’s too small or too large can look disproportionate and feel uncomfortable to wear. Hence, always consider a watch’s case size and the strap width and ensure that it provides a snug, comfortable fit on the wrist.
The right movement
Watches are usually powered by two types of movements — quartz, automatic and mechanical. The most common type is quartz, which runs on a battery and is more accurate than mechanical watches that are equipped with a rotor or spring that works according to your wrist movement. Moreover, watches with mechanical movement demand more maintenance, whether they are manual or automatic, as compared to watches with a quartz mechanism.
How to take care of watches?
Here are a few tips to maintain your watch’s condition and how to keep it looking fresh as new for a long time.
- Read the care and instruction manual that comes along with the watch and adhere to it.
- Gently wipe your watch with a soft, clean cloth, and store it in the watch box after every use.
- Keep it away from magnets as it can affect the watch’s timekeeping.
- Wear and handle your watch with caution to protect the dial’s mineral glass or the various stones and crystals encrusted in the design.
- If your watch is water-resistant only up to 50 metres, it means it’s safe to keep wearing it while washing your hands or in light rain. However, be sure to remove it when going for a swim or taking a shower.
- If your watch stops working, take it to a professional and never open it by yourself.
- For watches with interchangeable straps, learn how to do it through a professional or an instructional video online, use the right tools and change them carefully.
Check out the best bejewelled watches for women to amp up your glam game
Encrusted with 251 clear crystals on a stainless steel canvas with gold highlights, the Swarovski Attract watch is one of the prettiest studded watches for women. Exuding elegance that’s apt for formal and social events, the bejewelled silver guilloche dial and the crown further take this watch’s craft a notch above others. It’s a statement dressy piece that is also water resistant up to 50 metres and boasts its fine Swiss make and a quartz movement.
If you wish for a watch that elevates your glamour quotient, then this studded gold piece by Michael Kors should be on your list. Fashioned in a bold yet understated design, this watch features a sandblasted bracelet that balances the opulence quotient of the bejewelled dial. While both the bezel and the dial are embellished with stones of different sizes, the Roman numeral indexes add a touch of grace to the piece. Running on a quartz three-hand movement, the watch is water-resistant up to 50 metres and can be styled with both workwear and occasion wear.
A rose gold watch is a must in every woman’s collection of timepieces, and this one from Coach’s Park collection makes for a great pick. With a 30-millimetre dial and a sleek bracelet strap, it is embellished with stones that lend it a stylish look. Moreover, the dial also features two hands and stones as the four main indices sans any other markers to maintain a minimal aesthetic and easy legibility.
If you’re looking for a statement rose gold watch that is apt for all your casual and formal looks, then the Fossil Stella watch would be an ideal pick. Crafted in a graceful and decent design with intricately set stones outlining the Mother of Pearl dial, this watch for women defines elegance like no other. With stick indices and a date aperture at 3 O’clock, the dial has been designed with minimalism and legibility at the forefront. It is also water resistant up to 50 metres.
This jewelled chronograph by Michael Kors makes for an ideal pick for women who prefer their watches to do more than just tell time. Supported by an automatic movement, the watch also features a date aperture apart from the chronograph features. While the intricate stones and rose gold markers and indices add flamboyance to the design, its simplistic dual-toned bracelet strap creates a fine balance of glitz and subtlety.
A one-of-a-kind model that toes the line between a functional timepiece and jewellery exceptionally, this Guess watch is for women who would prefer an overdose of bling. Resembling a bracelet, this gold-tone watch flaunts an intricately crafted blend of crystals and pearls for a fully bejewelled look. It exudes fine elegance that will elevate your looks by several notches.
Get those heads turning with this deep-blue genuine leather watch that’s a gorgeous amalgam of art and function. Encrusted with over 1,300 crystals set in a rose gold-tone case to create a sparkling effect, this Swarovski watch is a conversation starter. With a rose gold-hued finish, the dial of this watch features a minimal make with stick indices and the Swarovski Swan at 12 O’clock. Aesthetically glamorous, this piece is water resistant up to 50 metres, has a quartz mechanism and is purely Swiss-made.
Add a vibrant burst of colours to your everyday style with this studded watch by Philipp Plein. Crafted with white rubber straps, the stainless steel octagonal dial features multi-hued crystals embedded in the bezel to perk up the timepiece. To add a dimension to the dial, it also features a debossed hexagon pattern which also continues across the strap to lend it a textured look. This watch can be styled perfectly with all your casual and semi-formal looks.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: There is no rule regarding which wrist you should be wearing a watch on. It all boils down to your personal preference and comfort levels.
Answer: In general, both quartz and automatic movements are considered ideal, and one can choose either as per their preference.
Answer: While the type of watch you wear with your outfits depends on your taste and preferences, a medium-sized bracelet watch can be styled with almost all kinds of attire. Whether you’re heading out for work or running errands, whether you’re out for a casual hangout with friends, a date night or a social event or an occasion, a simplistic bracelet watch will complement all of your looks.
Answer: The size of your watch should ideally depend on the size of your wrists. As a rule of thumb, avoid large timepieces with oversized dials and broad straps if you have slender wrists. Similarly, if you have broad wrists, extremely sleek and slim watches should be avoided. Always check the case size of the watch against your wrist size to determine whether it’ll fit perfectly or not.
Answer: Both bracelet-style and leather-strap watches will suit formal looks. For that matter, a lot of people also prefer pairing their smartwatches with work wear which also makes for a great choice.
Answer: While there is no rule as to what colours are best for watches, you should consider investing in watches in basic colours, as a beginner. Hues like blue, black brown, silver, gold and rose gold are versatile to style and easy to pair up with most outfits. Once you’re satisfied with your collection of watches in such neutral tones, you can then move on to experiment with other slew of shades available to choose from.