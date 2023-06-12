Father’s Day gift ideas: Top 7 watches to thank your dad for his time

It is no secret that choosing a thoughtful gift for your dad is a difficult task. However, with Father’s Day almost upon us, time is of the essence. So why not take inspiration from our list of fantastic timepieces and get your father a watch he will cherish forever?

Even though every day is a good day to show your dad some love, getting him a present on Father’s Day, celebrated worldwide on the third Sunday in June, will likely bring a smile to his face. While you might have a lot of options you can choose from, be it a fine shirt or a leather wallet, you cannot go wrong with an elegant watch.

But don’t get overwhelmed by the sea of options available in the market. Our guide is here to simplify things for you.

How to choose watches for Father’s Day gifts

Now, before you browse through all the available options, knowing your father’s preferences can help you choose the ideal watch. Find out the brand he prefers or, if you are unsure, pick a high-end option that will make him both happy and proud.

You can also decide based on the attire your father usually wears. For instance, a diamond-studded watch would go with suits, and a leather-strap watch can match his casual attire.

Here are 7 of the best watches you can gift your father