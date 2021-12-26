Bring out your inner romantic with Franck Muller’s Vanguard Rose Skeleton

Meet the Vanguard Rose Skeleton, Franck Muller’s latest watch adorned with roses and diamonds — making it truly a girl’s best friend.

The Vanguard Rose Skeleton, in all its feminine charm, is sure to bring out the inner incurable romantic in you. Exceptionally designed with diamond-encrusted frames around delicate roses, the timepiece is a visual treat that highlights the brand’s aesthetic.

Intricately skeletonised — as is the hallmark of the Vanguard collection — the watch features roses and leaves that seem to grow naturally out of the bridges on the front as well as on the back. The model’s 166 components have been trimmed down to brandish as much of the inner workings as possible, thus combining both design and function. The meticulously hand-painted roses on the openwork dial are more than just ornaments on the move — they’re essential for the watch’s mechanism.

Acting as bridges and plates, the precious petals enhance the structural integrity of the entire movement, which has been endued with several luxe treatments such as satin finishing, circular graining and hand-chamfering.

The watch runs on an exclusive in-house 1540 VS15 calibre, is manually-wound and features a generous power reserve of four days. This modern yet refined timepiece graces the wrist with elegance and snugness, thanks to its slim profile and supple alligator strap, and its case is an 18K rose gold with diamonds.

A perfect blend of the raw beauty of nature and technical prowess, the Vanguard Rose Skeleton is available in a wide array of colours, different precious metals, as well as the trademark colour dreams combination.

To learn more about the Vanguard Rose Skeleton series by Franck Muller, visit its official website.