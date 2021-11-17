Bvlgari wins the “Aiguille d’Or” prize at the 2021 Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève

Bulgari’s Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar took home the most prestigious award of all at the annual “Oscars for Watchmaking”: the “Aiguille d’Or”, also known as the grand prize for the best watch of the year.

Held earlier last week, the 2021 Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève saw the best in horology gathered for the ceremony. Bulgari — whose four watches entered in the competition were all nominated by the Jury for the final round of voting — was awarded the most prestigious prize of all: the “Aiguille d’Or” Grand Prix is a “best in show” prize rewarding the finest watch across all categories, and also deemed the most representative of the watch industry.

“This prestigious Award rewards the in-depth work initiated by Bulgari to redefine the fundamentals of Haute Horlogerie in terms of Art of Miniaturization,” comments Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of Bulgari Group. “It rewards Bulgari’s spirit: boldness, disruptive and innovative.”

The Finissimo line reinterprets classic and traditional watch complications through an innovative and contemporary approach. Bulgari has revisited the entire Finissimo range of the finest and most by moving in one sole direction: ultra-thinness. This approach has pushed Bulgari and its teams to reinvent concepts and radically renew the genre.

Following this, the Octo Finissimo collection has not only proven that Bulgari is certainly playing in the big league, but also that its impact is taking on a dimension that impacts the entire industry — and the effort is then aptly recognised as it wins the “Aiguille d’Or” prize.

