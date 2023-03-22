CEO Matthias Breschan explains the latest Longines Spirit Flyback

We speak to Longines CEO Matthias Breschan about why the new Longines Spirit Flyback is a true icon of the aviation world.

After launching the beautiful Longines Pilot Majetek, the brand reveals another novelty for 2023 — Longines Spirit Flyback. The Flyback successfully captures the pioneering spirit while celebrating

A new addition to the Longines Spirit collection, the new timepiece is equipped with cutting-edge technology. In its heart is a new Longines calibre that is resistant to magnetism and equipped with a silicon balance spring. The watch is extremely precise, with a power reserve of 68 hours — a movement certified as a chronometer by COSC.

The case back is transparent, exposing all the details of the calibre including a personalised weight engraved with the globe representing the Longines Spirit collection and the name Longines Flyback.

What is a ‘flyback’?

Unbeknownst to many, Longines actually equipped its first models with a flyback function in 1925 and filed a patent for this on 12 June 1935. The patent went on to be registered on 16 June 1936 and became a world first.

The flyback serves pilots with one advantageous feature — providing a practical and fast way of successfully timing different flight stages during navigation.

The ‘flyback’ has been incorporated into several Longines timepieces in the last century, including the Oversized Flyback Pilot’s wristwatch in 1946; Flyback chronograph 30CH in 1948; and the super water-resistant Diver Flyback Chronograph in 1968.

Taking its tradition of precision instruments seriously, Longines continues to amalgamate the glorious past into the present. It is in the heritage that the creation of the flyback has assisted some of the world’s greatest adventurers in their expeditions.

“In actual fact, Richard Byrd, Amelia Earhart and Amy Johnson wouldn’t have achieved the great records that they had set without Longines,” exclaims Matthias Breschan, Longines CEO.

Breschan, who was in Bangkok for the recent Longines Press Meeting 2023, mentions his strong affinity to the world of aviation. While he has yet to own a helicopter or airplane, he finds the world of aviation absolutely fascinating.

“The freedom to fly and the possibility to reach anywhere around the world in mere hours is just amazing. And not so long ago, people don’t even have the access to see the world the way we do today. And it’s linked to the pioneers that Longines has been working with throughout the last decades,” he continues.

He pinpoints the state-of-the-art technology that the brand advocates and cultivates. From the high-frequency technology for timekeeping to the GMT movement seen in the Spirit Zulu, these are navigation instruments and functions that are integrated into the watch to help pilots overcome challenges and go the distance.

Of attitude and mindset

Breschan emphasises that the younger customers are not only looking for strong roots but also sustainability.

Sustainability in watches, you may ask? Breschan answers: “Think about it — watches are probably the most sustainable products you can imagine. If you buy a new mechanical watch today, it gets passed down from one generation to another. It is also an emotional accessory — nobody buys a watch to only read the time.”

He says, find that connection that resonates in you when buying a timepiece for people around you. And here, he recollects the newly launched Majetek as a model that the younger generation loves.

“This year, Longines is looking to focus on its rich history to develop one-of-a-kind timepieces,” Breschan adds — and the brand is off to a great start.

(All images from Longines)