Clap your eyes on these new watches unveiled in December 2021

2021 marks the return of horological normalcy with brands progressively unveiling new watches throughout the year. Despite being the final month of the year, December continues to pleasantly surprise enthusiasts with a string of new offerings. Put in your order now but don’t expect to be walking out of the boutique wearing one.

Though they might have been made public in December 2021, chances are these new watches will only be making their appearance in boutiques after the New Year. Conversely, you could look at it from the glass half-full perspective. Rather than ending 2021 with a fine splurge, you could begin 2022 with a brand spanking new totem of luxury.

All new watches unveiled in December 2021:

Patek Philippe

Looking for something exquisite that speaks to you, literally? The Ref. 5750 “Advanced Research” Minute Repeater might just fit that bill. While there are countless demanding requisites expected of a typical minute repeater, at Patek Philippe, each chiming creation is further subject to an aural appraisal from Thierry Stern. It is under his stewardship that the revered manufacture embarked on a strenuous quest to refine the minute repeater, especially on resonance and acoustics.

Now, the chiming melody set off by the latest Patek Philippe minute repeater is both louder and increasingly mellifluous thanks to the ground-breaking mechanical sound amplifying system it employs. The creation of the fortissimo “ff” module, consisting of a flexibly suspended sound lever and an oscillating wafer made of transparent sapphire crystal, forms the foundation of this highly prized minute repeater. Limited to 15 pieces, all clad in 40mm 950 platinum, the watch is a testament to Patek Philippe’s relentless pursuit of watchmaking excellence.

Casio

Not one but two as Casio reveals a couple of new forces to be reckoned with in its acclaimed MTG series – MTG-B2000YBD and MTG-B2000XD. A watch that will take a beating, each is enhanced with a multi-layer carbon in their bezel frames to not only improve durability but also shed weight. Furthermore, they feature a layered-composite band made from metal and fine resin to enable greater comfort. The result is a watch that resists shock, centrifugal forces and vibration. Neat functions you can expect include automatic time adjustment, Bluetooth low energy and solar charging.

Grand Seiko

The Japanese high watchmaking brand unveils, alongside its exclusive distributor in Malaysia, Brunei, Macau, Hong Kong and Singapore, a signature timepiece. The Thong Sia-exclusive limited edition beautifully christened Snow on the Blue Lake, SBGH287, is inspired by Hachimandai, a locale not far from Grand Seiko’s home turf, renowned for its picturesque wintry scenery. Capped at 140 pieces, the predominantly blue timepiece is sheathed in 40mm stainless steel. The 9S85 automatic calibre beats at 5Hz, enabling the seconds hand to glide ever smoother like a sliver of reflection across mirrored waters.

Hublot

After the initial synergetic creation, which caught our eyes thanks to its sombre palette, the second edition is paradoxically brighter. The Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Sapphire Rainbow really does bring a smile to anyone’s face. A numbered edition produced in 100 pieces, the watch is festooned with the Japanese artist’s whimsical emblem, the smiling flower. Each petal is set with a rainbow of stones: rubies, pink sapphires, amethysts, blue sapphires, tsavorites, yellow and orange sapphires. In total, 487 stones are found on the dial, encapsulated within a 45mm transparent sapphire crystal case. If you need a watch to brighten up your day, get it now or you will rue missed opportunities.

Omega

Brighter, bolder and a whole lot more choices, Omega’s longstanding Constellation collection is getting a much-needed refresh. Apart from the upsize to 36mm, the collection is treated with colour coordination between the dial and the strap. Each new model is rimmed with 38 diamonds (0.92ct), while the beautiful sun-brushed dial is further enhanced with 0.19ct of diamonds as hour markers. Corresponding to the case material, each edition is set with a Constellation star and indexes in 18K white gold, 18K yellow gold or 18K Sedna gold. What’s universal is that all of them are METAS certified and powered by the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8800.

Richard Mille

The coveted and much-discussed Nadal series now comes with a new edition in the shape of the RM 35-03 Automatic Rafael Nadal. Perhaps not as vividly coloured as prior editions, the latest creation is no less eye-catching thanks to a seamless marriage between blue and white. Not merely a collaborative timepiece bearing the name of the tennis sensation, this “baby Nadal” has a nifty trick incorporated into its rotor’s function. The so-called patented butterfly rotor can be adjusted in accordance to the wearer’s demand. For example, while in sports mode, the winding of the rotor can be deliberately halted, putting wearers in complete control of their possession. It is available in either blue Quartz TPT with a caseband in white Quartz TPT or white Quartz TPT and Carbon TPT with a caseband in Carbon TPT.

Roger Dubuis

Fuelled by the unquenchable Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO 2, Roger Dubuis unveils the Excalibur Spider Huracán Monobalancier created in the mould of the eponymous hyper car. Boasting ultra-masculine looks, the watch is an embodiment of a steadfast partnership equal parts aesthetics and performance. It is purposefully designed to echo the many motifs found on the vehicle, including the wheel rim and the hexagonal dashboard. Complementing the 45mm SMC carbon case developed in-house is a strap Roger Dubuis fans know best, blending both rubber and Alcantara, much like the cutting-edge automobile.

