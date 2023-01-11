Coastal chic amid old-world charm: The Hour Glass opens its new Penang boutique in Gurney Plaza

Capturing the island’s spirit of rich past meets promising future, The Hour Glass sets up its first boutique northward at Gurney Plaza in Penang, George Town.

Once a sea-fronting mall, Penang’s iconic Gurney Plaza has since been pushed from the water’s edge — yet the pavements still bring to mind a picture-perfect paradise: balmy breezes and sun-bathed beaches. And right here, where rich heritage meets modern grace, The Hour Glass opens its first boutique in north Malaysia. With George Town laying claim to the title of UNESCO World Heritage Site, there’s simply no better spot where taste and appreciation are cultivated.

As you enter The Hour Glass Gurney Plaza, you’ll notice natural stone contrasting with a lavish leather and delicate metal — adorning the store’s interiors with a soft glow. To echo the coastal charm of the island, timber panels across the ceiling are reminiscent of waves along with palettes and textures inspired by seashells and corals. As you traverse deeper into the store, you’ll find carved out spaces where The Hour Glass’ grand array of brands showcase all of the latest novelties Breitling, Hublot, TAG Heuer, Tudor, Ulysse Nardin, Sinn-Spezialuhren and Nomos.

Some of the brands have added their own unique touch to the new The Hour Glass boutique. Hublot fans, here’s a thrill — the brand has decided to debut its shop-in-a-shop concept in Asia right here in Gurney Plaza. Drawing inspiration from its boutique on the Greek island of Mykonos, this Hublot space captures the ‘eternal summer’ of tropical Penang Island. Bask in the great and sunny outdoors with specialty timepieces like the Big Bang Unico Integrated Beige Ceramic 42mm Limited Edition and the Classic Fusion Chronograph Bol d’or Mirabaud 45mm Special Edition, curated just for its opening celebration.

Where Tudor takes up residence in the boutique, the watchmaker’s signature colours — black, red and white — wash all over the area, adding a youthful and athletic edge to the classy space. The beloved Black Bay collection of dive watches is the starring role, each one of them equipped with chronometer-certified in-house movements wrapped in retro or contemporary aesthetics.

While the open space of The Hour Glass boutique encourages you to explore the timepieces at leisure, VIP clients who prefer a bit more privacy can step into the Apartment — a lavish wing complete with a dining area cloaked in the same soft hues as the main area. Picture a seaside sanctuary — relaxed elegance and plush furnishing as you personally browse some of the most coveted wonders of the watchmaking world.

The Hour Glass Gurney Plaza is a definite must-visit for not just island-goers or watch enthusiasts, but also for those who like to dip their toes into the pool of culture. Located on the Ground Floor of Gurney Plaza, the boutique is open from 10 AM to 10 PM daily.

(Photos by The Hour Glass)