Dortmund prodigy Erling Haaland has a penchant for Hublot and Audemars Piguet

At 21, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland already has a taste for Hublot and Audemars Piguet. Here’s a preview of the Dortmund star’s watch collection.

You must be wondering, what’s a young chap like Haaland doing in our Wristy Business edit? Doesn’t it usually comprise industry heavy-hitters like Ronaldo and McGregor? Well, the Norwegian made history after scoring 9 out of 12 goals against Honduras at FIFA Under-20 WC ’18, the highest scored by a player in the competition’s history. At Dortmund, he became the first Bundesliga player to score five goals in his opening two matches. And at 21, he already has eight hat-tricks in the bag. Just watch the man play, you’ll know why he’s called ‘The Terminator’.

After a sensational rise to FIFA stardom and lately, Erling Haaland has been notorious for showing off his watch collection on the ‘gram.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked

Sure the lion and the roses are quite eye-catching but pay attention to his wrist, there rests a pristine Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked. This stunner is cased in stainless steel and boasts rose gold hour-markers. We also see a rose gold balancing bridge for the skeletal, 256 components. Price? Anywhere between US$70,000 to US$140,000.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak ‘Black Panther’ Edition

While being awarded as ‘Forward of the Season’ for the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League, Haaland sported a 42-mm Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept ‘Black Panther’ edition that’s limited to just 250 pieces. On the purple titanium case rests a black ceramic bezel with satin-brushed titanium inserts. There’s also a white gold figure of the namesake on the dial. It fetches roughly US$167,000.

Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Meca 10 Gold

Certainly standing out, is this Hublot Spirit of Big Bang. Strapped on with brown alligator leather, the piece is cased in 18K king gold. Also, it appears Erling Haaland has a liking for skeletal watch dials. It costs close to US$50,000.

