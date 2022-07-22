Event: Bell & Ross takes flight into the future at the Air.PodX ‘space pod’ setting

We wouldn’t expect anything less than state-of-the-art from a Bell & Ross boutique.

A luminary in the horology world, Bell & Ross does well to convey its innovations through design. Last week at the Air.PodX: The Future of Time and Travel event, the brand took its commitment to aviation to the next level, combining sleek interiors with aeronautical elements where present and future meet.

As it has done with its timepieces, Bell & Ross paid homage to an aircraft’s cockpit in its boutique at the Air.PodX — marble and glass created clean lines akin to the body of an aircraft, while strips of LED lights across the ceiling were directly inspired by an airport’s brightly lit runway just as the plane takes off. In line with the brand’s ethos, Bell & Ross’ boutique is unapologetically edgy while still infused with a contemporary spirit.

Entering the Air.PodX was an experiential journey in itself. Specially constructed to complement the Bell & Ross boutique, guests got whisked into the event as if they were boarding a flight. In partnership with Swiss Watch Global, for one night only the boutique and its surroundings were transformed into a futuristic airport terminal. Each guest was given a personalised ‘boarding pass’ for ‘check-in’ before embarking on the full experience. The full experience, in this case, also included a specially-designed space pod setting with an ultra-modern backdrop for the ultimate photo op.

As soon as they were checked in, the guests were immediately guided into a grand display of Bell & Ross’ newly released novelties, including the BR 03-94 Multimeter and BR 03-92 Radiocompass from the brand’s well-known Flight Instruments collection. The latter model, which joined the collection just this year, is directly influenced by the radionavigation tool that defines the position and direction of an aircraft.

Among the guests who attended the Air.PodX event were friends of the brand Phei Yong and Ethan Chu, as well as Fiqrie, Serene Lim, Ferhat Nazri, Chang Yong, Shusen, Lucas Lau and more. Click through the gallery above to see some of our favourite moments during the event.

(All images: Bell & Ross)