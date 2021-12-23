Here are the Formula One drivers who can’t get enough of Richard Mille timepieces

From Lando Norris to Kimi Räikkönen, here are seven Formula One drivers who own million-dollar Richard Mille watches.

Watchmaking and Formula One have embraced a shared passion for mechanical mastery and dynamic design. However, if there’s one brand that perfectly embraces the haute-horology-meets-modern-engineering outfit, it’s Richard Mille. Which also happens to be Formula One’s favorite watch brand. Having tied up with McLaren, Scuderia Ferrari, and other drivers from the sport over the years, they’ve turned into a wristwear staple on track. But upon close inspection, you’ll realize that beyond the brand deals and partnerships, these Formula One drivers actually have a strong personal penchant for RMs. Here’s a quick list of Formula One drivers and their Richard Milles.

Kimi Räikkönen, Alfa Romeo Racing – Richard Mille RM 50-04 Tourbillon Split-Seconds Chronograph Kimi Räikkönen

The ‘Ice Man’ of Formula One is undoubtedly one of the most prolific names in the sport. It’s also the same reason why he also has a Richard Mille named after him. The 39-year old who currently drives for the Swiss Alfa Romeo Racing Team wears a one-of-a-kind Richard Mille that can withstand the force of 3000G. Cased out of titanium Carbon TPT, the timepiece is limited to only 30 pieces and yes, it is a million-dollar watch.

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari – Richard Mille RM 61-01 Yohan Blake ‘Ultimate Edition’

Next up, is Charles Lecrerc, Scuderia Ferrari’s ace stallion who wears an interesting RM 61-01 Yohan Blake ultimate edition. It also showcases Richard Mille’s signature asymmetrical case design often seen in their sportier novelties. Apart from this, Lecrerc also owns a bunch of other Richard Milles, this one, however, is limited to 150 pieces and costs nearly half a million dollars in the market.

Lando Norris, Mclaren F1 – Richard Mille RM 11-03 ‘Mclaren’ Flyback Chronograph

Lando Norris from team McLaren has often been spotted strutting his McLaren-spec Flyback Chronograph. The piece’s case features a cool carbon TPT that’s interlaced with orange quartz TPT. You’ll also find a flyback chronograph and its intricate mechanisms put out on display. There’s only five hundred of these in the world, each fetching nearly half a million dollars.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren F1 – Richard Mille RM 67-02 Automatic

Mr. ‘Honey Badger’ of Formula One actually owns a couple of Milles but the one he loves flexing the most is his RM 67-02. Draped to match the McLaren signature orange on the strap and the dial bridge, it comes housed in a black quartz and carbon TPT case. All in all, it only weighs 32 grams. Try finding this piece on the market, we can’t!

Carlos Sainz Jr, Scuderia Ferrari – Richard Mille RM 67-02 Automatic

Carlos Sainz Jr son of the legendary rally racer sports a slick RM-02 on and off track. We’ve also seen his teammate Charles Leclerc wear an identical piece. What’s interesting about this piece is that it was crafted especially for Carlos, and themed after Monaco’s colours. The timepiece’s bezel and case back are both crafted out of white quartz TPT. The dial bridges are hand-painted in white and red. Being a one-off, it’s tough to zone in on a price range.

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 – Richard Mille RM 11-03 Flyback Chronograph in Black Carbon

Mick Schumacker son of a veteran F1 driver, Michael Schumacker, who currently drives for Haas F1, wears an insane black carbon RM 11-03 Flyback Chronograph. With a skeletonized automatic movement on display, it also houses an adjustable rotor that facilitates a long list of specs – Hours, minutes, seconds, flyback chronograph, 60-minute countdown timer at 9 o’clock, 12-hour totalizer, oversize date, month indicator, 12-hour totalizer, oversize date, and month indicator. Yes, that’s a loaded timepiece.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 – Richard Mille RM 67-02 Automatic ‘Fernando Alonso’

And finally, Fernando Alonso, who’s really excited about his new Richard Mille and has been flexing it all over his IG. In the frame is a RM 67-02 Automatic that’s named after him. Cased in Carbon TPT and Quartz TPT, it actually bears the colours of Fernando’s old McLaren helmet. Also, it fetched $2.2 million dollars at the Only Watch 2021 auction.

