Franck Muller unveils its Southeast Asia-exclusive novelties in eye-catching shades

Colour us excited! The latest Franck Muller roll-out presents its long-standing timepieces in blues and bright hues… and we had a first look, in its full display.

When it comes to great originality, few watchmakers hit the nail on the head as Franck Muller does. Every so often when the Swiss brand announces its newest timepieces bearing unconventional designs, they turn heads in the world of horology — proving its success in bringing together boldness and creativity, and the Haute Horlogerie know-how.

Although Franck Muller was founded by its namesake in 1991, the brand really grew into itself when it launched the Cintrée Curvex the following year. The model, with its perfectly curved case and unique contours, was an incomparable beauty — especially in a time when round and rectangular watches were in trend.

Thus, for its 2022 roll-out Franck Muller revisits what had made them different in the first place, by introducing the Cintrée Curvex CX: a sleek, stylish upgrade of its signature timepiece, now with a guilloché pattern that gives an impression of movement on the dial. Putting a Clous de Paris style with a twist, the watch’s dial reflects light off different facets, giving off a scintillatingly mesmerising effect.

Together with the new Cintrée Curvex CX, Franck Muller also unveiled exclusive collections for the Southeast Asian market last week — this time marked by bright, bold colours, and we’re here to break them down for you.

Round Rainbow Skeleton

Sometimes, one colour simply isn’t enough to make a statement. While the iconic Round Skeleton watches by Franck Muller come in rose gold or silver dappled with diamonds, this Southeast Asia-exclusive edition of the Round Skeleton comes with a rainbow bezel, encircled by multicoloured gems that range from pink sapphires to red rubies — while enclosed in a 42mm timepiece. Each stone was also handpicked by Franck Muller’s gemologists, and the colour sequence follows that of the rainbow, creating a scintillating splash all across the watch.

Vanguard Rose Skeleton Black Diamonds

Watch connoisseurs across the world were utterly charmed with the Vanguard Rose Skeleton when it first came out last year. The model evokes elegance and stirs up a timeless feeling of romance — which is perhaps why, exclusively for the Southeast Asian market, Franck Muller has decided to switch it up and go down a dark, seductive route. Encrusted with 422 black brilliant-cut diamonds on its case and 75 brilliant-cut gems on the dial, the Vanguard Rose Skeleton Black Diamonds has an edgier, more mysterious look while still bringing out the rich colours of its signature enamel roses.

Vanguard 7 Days Power Reserve Skeleton Colour Dreams

The latest edition of the Vanguard Skeleton Colour Dreams marries both rainbow and black beauty. This model has been a long one in the making for the brand, and has found itself in timepieces through the ages — from its oversized watches in the 2000s to colourful gem-set hour markers. Housed in a dark lightweight carbon fibre case, the Colour Dreams merges anodised aluminium with vivid pop colours, giving the watch a psychedelic feel on the wrist.

The electroplated FM 1740-VS movement components run at a finely-tuned 18,000vph, powered by stacked twin barrels that deliver up to 7 days of power — hence the watch’s name. This time, the movement has been adjusted to a mid-sized 43mm Vanguard case, designed to wrap snugly around the wrist with soft, rounded edges.

Learn more about the Frank Muller 2022 novelties by visiting its official website HERE.