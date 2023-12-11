Inside Sincere Fine Watches’ newest SHH ‘Epicurean concept’ flagship boutique

Just last year, Sincere Haute Horlogerie relaunched itself to SHH — and soon after, expanded in Singapore, Bangkok and Taipei. And most recently, Sincere Fine Watches has inaugurated its latest SHH boutique here in the heart of the city.

The inaugural SHH lands in Kuala Lumpur in a swanky, sprawling 5,000-square-foot boutique spans two floors. Nestled quietly within Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, the boutique occupies its own glamorous façade with a private vehicle drop-off. And to add to the luxurious charm of it all, the space includes its own eye-catching 3D LED screens — welcoming you into opulence, with zones dedicated to displays, exhibitions and events.

A grand central island sits further inside the boutique, topped with a sparkling gold and crystal chandelier featuring the SHH logo — inspired by the caseback of a watch. Gracing the second floor of SHH is its fine-dine venue, the first of its kind within any SHH boutique in the region. Culinary mastery meets the artistry of premier independent watchmakers right here. Reserved exclusively for VIP clients, the space unfolds into a realm for private fine dining — orchestrated by globally renowned chefs in an exquisite omakase-style journey, aptly completed with a fully functional bar.

Like all existing SHH boutiques across the region, its aesthetic theme is one of warmth, vibrancy and sophistication. You’ll find the familiar copper earth tones all around the space, as well as mirrored surfaces and multi-layered visual elements echoed throughout. To focus on a much more personalised experience, SHH puts an emphasis on ‘deceleration’ — that is, timepieces are treated like art pieces. You’re able to savour them at your own pace and explore each independent brand to the fullest.

SHH in Kuala Lumpur is set to launch with the 17 brands renowned for their unique attributes and outstanding craftsmanship, and even more to come. And speaking of the timepiece brands, we’re highlighting four in collaboration with the official opening of SHH in Pavilion KL, each with an exclusive SHH edition watch.

Armin Strom Tribute 1 SHH Edition

Limited to only 12 pieces, Armin Strom Tribute 1 SHH Edition is endowed with a tremblage salmon offset dial and a sun-brushed steel plate. An innovative take on the classical three-hand “dress watch”, this timepiece is a vintage piece reinterpreted — housed in a slender 38mm steel case and with the crown unusually positioned at 2 o’clock. The finishing touch? A velvety-soft Grey Alcantara calf leather strap with white stitching, a subtle nod to the brand’s Tribute 1 that was first launched in 2021.

Christiaan van der Klaauw Planetarium Dunes of Mars SHH Edition

A grand tribute to the planet Mars, Christiaan van der Klaauw is proud to present the CVDK Planetarium Dunes of Mars Bi-Colour SHH Edition. This special timepiece is made with a signature Aventurine Glass dial in red — personifying the red sandy grounds of Mars. Limited to just 8 bi-colour timepieces, this gorgeous artful masterpiece contains the smallest mechanical Planetarium in the world — showing the real time orbits of Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn around the sun. And lastly, it is finished in a custom bi-colour case, alongside a brown alligator strap.

Czapek & Cie Antarctique Rattrapante Gold Dust SHH Edition

The Antarctique Rattrapante is all about movement. As the only model to incorporate this material into its chronograph counters and peripheral minutes ring, the warm tone of the precious metal provides a stunning contrast to the cool undertones of grey and silver. The refined shade of rose gold is not just an embellishment — it is an ode to the essence of SHH’s boutique identity, where creativity meets refinement. Created in collaboration with Chronode, the Czapek piece is a double column-wheel chronograph movement, a work of art both mechanically and aesthetically. Snugly fitted into the 42.5-millimetre case to maintain the streamlined look and feel of the Antarctique, the watch also comes with its iconic integrated bracelet and blue rubber strap.

Greubel Forsey Balancier Convexe S2 SHH Edition

Edgy, assertive, sporty and undoubtedly unique — this timepiece, limited to only six existing pieces, is truly the pinnacle of quiet luxury. This SHH Edition is the smallest limited edition of the Greubel Forsey Balancier Convexe S2 to date, and it comes in a unique shade of Khaki Green, forming a perfect background for the curves. The frosted finish of the horizontal mainplate and the escapement platform diffuses a gentle light, making it easy to discern each of components on the dial: the barrel at 11 o’clock, the gear train at 4 o’clock, and the large inclined balance wheel at 7 o’clock .The Greubel Forsey Balancier Convexe S2 SHH Edition is finished with two rubber straps that are textured: one in Green and another in Black; along with a Greubel Forsey (GF) logo engraved titanium folding clasp.