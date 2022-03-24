Latest watch news: Swatch x Omega, Longines’ true GMT, Bvlgari’s record feat and more

New watches to look forward to in April 2022.

Retailers, brand representatives and hardcore collectors have descended in Geneva for the upcoming Watches and Wonders 2022, underway between March 30 and April 5. Beyond the confines of Palexpo, plenty is still happening elsewhere. Recent additions to the phalanx of novelties inter alia include a ground-breaking cross-pollination between Omega and Swatch, a reinvention of an archival Longines timepiece, and yet another record-breaking feat by Bvlgari. Make your way to the nearest boutique for a hands-on experience.

What are the new watches you can expect in April 2022?

Patek Philippe holds a resplendent Rare Handcrafts exhibition in Geneva

From April 6 till 23, Patek Philippe presents nearly 60 Rare Handcrafts creations in an intimate showing at its historic headquarters on Rue du Rhône, Geneva. With Switzerland welcoming inbound travellers and Malaysia fully reopening its borders on April 1, you can jet out in early spring for an appreciation of Patek Philippe’s pursuit of perfection and preservation of craftsmanship. The exhibition is arrayed with limited editions and unique pieces enriched with artisanal techniques such as grand feu cloisonné enamel, miniature painting on enamel, manual engraving, manual guilloching and paillonné enamel, as well as wood micro-marquetry and longwy enamel on faience.

The exhibition opens from 11am to 6pm. Visitors must pre-register at patek.com, starting on March 28.

Bvlgari shatters another world record

In less than a decade, Bvlgari has rewritten the rules of watchmaking countless times. The latest endeavour is the world’s thinnest timepiece ever. At 1.8mm in thickness, the 40mm Octo Finissimo Ultra seemingly defies logic and physics, with Bvlgari set out to march the extra miles.

The open-worked dial is inspired by a regulator timepiece, featuring sub-dials respectively dedicated to hour and minute hands. Another neat interpretation is the running seconds driven by a rotating disk. Apart from innovations to make a watch this impossibly thin possible is the laser-engraved ratchet wheel housing the mainspring barrel that stores a 50-hour power reserve. The geometric motif is actually a unique QR code linked to an exclusive NFT artwork. The watch is produced in 10 pieces.

Longines offers a bona-fide GMT watch at a fraction of “normal” prices

While GMT watches are pretty common across the spectrum, a “true GMT” is much rarer thanks to a more complicated mechanism. What makes a true GMT is the additional function that allows the hour hand indicating the local time to jump one hour back or forth in a quick adjustment – as opposed to resetting the entire hour, minute and date sequence customary of cheaper “office GMT” watches.

This makes the Longines Spirit Zulu Time an enticing proposition from both practicality and value perspectives (priced from RM12,480). With international travel now back on the agenda of many wanderlust-bitten people, the 42m stainless steel GMT could really be a useful acquisition. Options include matte black dial on strap, matte black dial on bracelet, anthracite grey dial on bracelet, anthracite dial on strap, blue dial on bracelet, and blue dial on strap. These new Longines watches are available on e-commerce sites now and in physical store near the end of April 2022.

Swatch reimagines Omega’s iconic Speedmaster in various guises

Humorously dubbed the MoonSwatch, Swatch’s various reinterpretations of Omega’s iconic Speedmaster could fundamentally alter the watch-collecting landscape. Democratically priced, the strategy could open up an uncharted frontier for Omega to draw a new segment who might have liked the Moonwatch but were unable to acquire due to price prohibition.

Made of Swatch’s exclusive BioCeramic, each 42mm quartz-powered chronograph is a nod to a famous Speedmaster, including the elusive Alaska Project. In total, there are 11 colourways corresponding to various planetary missions. Priced at RM1,065, the unique collection is offered only at selected Swatch boutiques worldwide from March 26. Make your way to Swatch’s boutique at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

The catch, however, is that one person is only entitled to purchase up to two watches.

Seiko showcases new Prospex diving series

Those who love the Tuna and the Turtle will likely find themselves gravitating towards Seiko’s brand-new Prospex, offered in three variants. Constituents of the Save the Ocean series wherein Seiko channels financial support towards marine charitable organisations, the watches are inspired by different shades of glacial ice – from deep blue to white – while delivering 200 metres of water resistance.

The deep-blue number SPB297 is inspired by the Japanese Antarctic Research Expedition from 1966 to 1969, based on a design from Seiko’s first diver’s watch from 1965. The SPB299 bearing a light blue dial and a darker blue bezel is a re-creation of a landmark 1968 dive watch – Seiko’s first with 300 metres of water resistance and a 10-beat automatic movement. The SPB301 arrayed with a white dial pays homage to Japanese adventurer Naomi Uemura who completed a 12,500km solo dog-sled run from Greenland to Alaska from 1974 to 1976. In store from June 2022.

