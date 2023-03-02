A new list of watches to check out this March 2023

What better way to celebrate special occasions, reward yourself, or show appreciation to your loved ones than with the gift of watches?

Whether you’re looking for a gift for your loved ones or a new addition to your own watch collection, we have a timepiece just for you. From the chic new gold range presented by Bell & Ross to a limited timepiece by Hublot, there’s something for every enthusiast of fine watches. Here’s a roundup of some investment-worthy watches that made it into our list for March 2023!

Bell & Ross

Bell & Ross presents the latest BR 05 skeleton in gold. The skeletonised gold timepiece combines urban and chic — a colourful yet refined addition to the range. Once again, the house goes beyond the horological reinterpretation of technical instruments inspired by the world of aeronautics. With its distinctive and contemporary lines paired with perfect proportions, the collection integrates both techniques and aesthetics. The coloured surface of the dial used as a filter in photography captures immediate attention with its seemingly transparent movement through contrasting effects. A magnificent mechanism that brings the watch to life.

Longines

Fancy a fine mechanical watch? Longines has something just for you. The watchmaker presents to you a completely overhauled Pilot Majitek with new technical and ergonomic features. With revised proportions, slightly curved cushion shape and more rounded lugs, the timepiece is designed to keep up with current trends. At 9 o’clock, the outside of the steel case is fitted with a commemorative plate of “1935. For the uninitiated, that’s the original date of the first Longines “Majetek” model. The timepiece designed for aviators also guarantees water-resistance of 100 metres with the external fluted rotating bezel system and sapphire glass. In addition, this new fine mechanical watch is powered by the exclusive Longines L893.6 calibre — equipped with a magnetically resistant silicon balance spring which has a 72-hour power reserve.

Richard Mille

Richard Mille introduces the RM 07-04 Automatic Sports (the first watch made for sportswomen) with ultra-durable technical composites — exuding energy, strength and emotion. Richard Mille ensures rigidity of the assembly with baseplate and bridges made of grade five titanium. This movement also underwent a series of rigorous tests to confirm its resistance to 5,000 grammes of acceleration, proving that it fully deserves its sports credentials. This watch comes in six colours: Black for the Carbon TPT® model as well as cream white, mauve, salmon pink, green, and dark blue for the five Quartz TPT® pieces. All movements are equipped with sturdy characteristics built for intense sporting activities like lightness, non-allergenic properties, resistance to shocks, or UV rays.

Hublot

A limited-edition timepiece produced exclusively for collectors in Malaysia, Hublot introduces the 88-piece model, Spirit of Big Bang Carbon White. Just like the universe that bursts into being from a single point of infinite energy (a.k.a Big Bang), the same desire burns through the collection. Utilising carbon, a rare and ultra-sophisticated material in the watchmaking world, Hublot proves its place as one of the top watch manufacturers that has the ability to wield it with any dexterity. The watch is made with a revolutionary design and highly technical materials from coloured ceramics and sapphires, precious metal alloys like Magic Gold to white carbon fibre speckled with composite inclusions. This rare timepiece pays homage to the Year of the Rabbit in 2023.

Alexander Shorokhoff

The Babylonian series is back for the brand’s 30th anniversary. The “Babylonian III” is the third successor of the beautiful series, now being launched in a 43.5 mm case due to high demand. The dial consists of two parts: with zodiac signs etched and hand-engraved on the lower part while the upper part features two mother-of-pearl rings and hour applications. The newly engraved and refined movement boats a skeletonised, hand-engraved and rhodium plated front cover bridge, with the plate and other bridges of the movement plated with yellow gold. On the back of the movement, an additional plate is finished with a beautifully rhodium plated skeletonisation. This two-tone finishing movement creates contrast and gives a noble look to this rare timepiece. This exceptional model in stainless steel case has only 49 limited pieces specially dedicated to the anniversary year.

Ulysse Nardin

This independent manufacture reinvents Haute Horology with all-new Blast Tourbillion Blue & Gold. This timepiece is inspired by lines of a stealth aircraft; its avant-garde design expresses its full power through the juxtaposition of colours and materials. The Blast Tourbillion Blue & Gold is structured with alternating components in rose gold and blue PVD titanium, featuring satin-finished surfaces and a powerful 45 mm case that guarantees water-resistance up to 50 metres. Special features include a three day power reserve and an automatic silicium flying tourbillion oscillating at a frequency of 2.5 Hz. This allows light to penetrate through the open worked watch, illuminating the technical feat of this extraordinary time mechanism.

H. Moser & Cie.

A rare twist to the iconic model — H. Moser & Cie introduces the Perpetual Calendar with the first ever use of a tantalum case. This rare and prestigious metal comes in the shade of anthracite and blue, enhanced by the ancestral technique of enamelling. The timepiece features vibrant colours and an ultra-contemporary hammered texture to bring it to life. Tantalum is high in density and strength, offering anti-corrosive properties that combine beauty with durability. To bring out its minimalist philosophy, the brand logo and all indices are removed, leaving only 12 and 6 o’clock to showcase the full beauty of the “Grand Feu” enamel.

NOMOS

NOMOS starts a new year with the new Tangente neomatik blue gold. The iconic NOMOS watch icon Tangente is back with a renewed version of brilliance — a deep blue dial dress watch from Glashütte taken straight from the pages of a picture book. The rhodium plated hands, silver numerals, and indices provide subtle accents while the gold “neomatik” lettering denotes the innovative movement that powers this watch. This classy timepiece comes in two sizes: 35 mm and 39 mm.

Sinn Spezialuhren

This T50 GOLDBRONZE edition is limited to only 300 pieces, showcasing another impressive demonstration of Sinn’s extensive expertise in the field of metallurgy. This timepiece uses bronze alloy (Goldbronze 125) developed by Sinn Spezialuhren, which has an exceptionally high degree of purity having one eighth of gold. This alloy has an improved skin compatibility and increased corrosion resistance to seawater as compared to conventional bronze alloys. The back of the T50 GOLDBRONZE is also made of titanium, ensuring exceptionally high wearing comfort.

Luminox

Inspired by the legendary twin-propelled American fighter jet, Luminox creates the new Air Pilot P-38 Lightning. This 42 mm stainless steel case timepiece boasts all features of a classic pilot’s watch. They comprise legible, easy-to-read dial, and Arabic fonts — added with a GMT function on the interior dial ring powered by Swiss-Made quartz movement. The watch comes incorporated with the classic Luminox Light Technology, which guarantees visibility even in dark surroundings for up to 25 years. This Luminox Air Pilot P-38 Lightning 9520 series comes in three dial options.

