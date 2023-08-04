New watches from Breitling, Dior and more for August 2023

We’re back with another round-up of the latest timepieces to look out for. This August, we’ve got some new releases from Dior, Blancpain, Breitling and more.

Well, the new watches keep coming, and they don’t stop coming. Whether you’re looking for a piece that’s both sleek and sporty like Breitling’s Endurance Pro IRONMAN® or a touch of bright and colourful like the Blancpain Ladybird Colours collection — let us give you the low-down on the hottest and freshest in the world of watches.

Watches to check out for the month of August 2023:

Breitling Endurance Pro IRONMAN® Limited Editions

Just like what it says on the tin, the Breitling Endurance Pro IRONMAN is made for those with an enduring fighting spirit. To mark the 2023 IRONMAN World Championship and IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon events (both considered some of the toughest and most rewarding sporting events in the world) two new limited-edition, IRONMAN-branded versions of Breitling’s ultralight sports watch was created. The Endurance Pro IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship — impressively crafted in high-performance titanium — comes in turquoise to commemorate the competition in Lahti, Finland that’s set to take place from August 26 to 27. On the other hand, the special-edition Endurance Pro IRONMAN World Championship is a deep blue, representing both the men’s competition in Nice, France on September 10 and the women’s competition in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii on October 14. Both models are limited to 250 pieces each and come with easy readability, timekeeping chronograph function and solar compass — the perfect piece to motivate you to cross that finishing line.

Learn more about the Endurance Pro IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship HERE; and the Endurance Pro IRONMAN World Championship HERE.

Dior Grand Bal Tie & Dye

What’s Dior without its diamonds? The new Dior Grand Bal Tie & Dye — available in three colours; blue, pink and green — is a diamond-encrusted delight to the eye. The highlight of the Grand Bal Tie & Dye trio, the vision in blue and pink, is encased in 36mm of white gold set with 890 brilliant-cut diamonds. Its bezel is set with 30 trapeze-cut diamonds and 30 trapeze-cut sapphires, with a white gold crown set with diamonds to finish. And if that’s not enough stunning gems, the watch’s dial is adorned with 371 brilliant-cut sapphires and 277 brilliant-cut diamonds. (The blue variant is also the only model from the collection that comes in a white gold bracelet with 1034 brilliant-cut diamonds.) In its viridescent variant, the Grand Bal Tie & Dye is set with with 648 brilliant-cut diamonds on the dial, and completed with 4 ovale-cut tsavorites, 23 navette-cut tsavorites, 12 brilliant-cut tsavorites and 7 baguette-cut tsavorites — which gives the watch its greenish colour. All three models are furnished with an automatic movement — the Dior Inversé 11 1⁄2 Calibre — as well as a 42-hour power reserve.

Learn more HERE.

Dior Grand Bal Milly la Nuit

Another breathtaking addition to the Dior Grand Bal collection is the Milly la Nuit — a true art piece that stands out. The Grand Bal, after all, is inspired by Dior’s haute couture looks, especially the ball gown in particular. The functional oscillating weight on the watch is positioned on top of the dial to mimic the movement of a ball gown gliding along the ballroom floor. And like the ball gown, the timepiece is crafted to aesthetic perfection — so delicately shaped, with gold leaf patterns burgeoning across the malachite dial. The 36mm case is a polished stainless steel with a pink gold bezel set with 292 round-cut diamonds. Finished in a black satin strap, it is also clasped in a steel ardillon buckle set with 18 diamonds.

Learn more HERE.

Blancpain Ladybird

We’re keeping the colours intact with the newly refined Blancpain Ladybird collection. To usher in a bright and colourful summer, the Ladybird now has the whole rainbow shining over it, adopting the entire spectrum of hues with (matching) colourful hour-markers, and versatile straps that can be swapped to suit your mood. The timepiece is then finished with mechanical movements that have been decorated and assembled by hand — not only reflecting Blancpain’s timeless values but also showcase the beauty and elegance of the Ladybird.

Learn more HERE.