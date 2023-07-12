New watches in July 2023: Bell & Ross, Cartier, Jaeger-LeCoultre and more

Here’s yet another round-up of the latest watches! For the month of July 2023, we’ve compiled a list of releases from Bell & Ross, Cartier, Ulysse Nardin, Jaeger-LeCoultre and more.

Watch lovers, rejoice. We’ve compiled the latest (and hottest) releases for this month, from the colourful to the classic; the artistic and the exquisite. This summer, Longines brings a splash of pastels with new additions to its PrimaLuna Collection, in both Cherry Pink and Ice Blue. Looking for an all-purpose sports watch? The new Breitling Chronomat does everything and more, all while expressing the modern-retro style the brand is known for.

New watches to keep an eye out for in July 2023:

Breitling Chronomat B01 42 Swiss Watch Limited Edition

Since 1984, the Chronomat has been a staple of Breitling’s legacy. And now almost 40 years later, the iconic timepiece carries on the brand’s modern-retro style, always taking the spotlight whether you’re on the red carpet or on the beach. Housed in a 42mm stainless steel case, the Chronomat B01 42 Swiss Watch Limited Edition stands out with a blue mother-of-pearl dial against black contrasting chronograph counters. The movement of the new Chronomat B01 can be observed through its transparent sapphire caseback, which — in celebration of “20 Years & Beyond” as well as “One of 50” for Breitling — is engraved with the Swiss Watch logo and a celebratory message.

Bell & Ross BR 03 Cyber Rainbow

Specially designed for Only Watch 2023, Bell & Ross recently unveiled its BR 03 Cyber Rainbow: audacious, unique and multicoloured — a timepiece that’s undeniably original and futuristic. If you’ve got an eye for art, you’ll appreciate the meticulous craftsmanship of the timepiece, especially its beautiful case. Enclosed in a unique black DLC titanium case graced with coloured varnished pieces and featuring a 48-hour power reserve, the BR 03 Cyber Rainbow is finished with a rubber strap in a soft and coloured material — the result is a bright and eye-catching mosaic pattern.

Hummer Lux Limited Edition, HM1025

Hummer’s latest Lux Limited Edition, HM1025 is made for the urban warrior — the daring and the bold. Drawing inspiration from automobiles, the HM1025 carries on the tradition of the Hummer design that comes from the rims of heavy-duty vehicles. The timepiece is powered by an accurate and reliable Japanese movement. This skeletonised movement can be observed through a mineral glass crystal on the intricate dial. The HM1025 is available in six distinctly unique colourways (black/green and green/gunmetal, black and rose gold, blue/red and rainbow, black and yellow, brown/khaki and gunmetal, and black and red) and finished in a steel buckle, attached to a durable and comfortable rubber strap.

Longines PrimaLuna Collection

Ring in the summer with pastels! To capture the bright spirit of the season, Longines is adding two new colourways to its delicately pretty PrimaLuna collection. The latest models are available in Cherry Pink and Ice Blue, give the collection a nice ‘cool summer chic’ vibe and come with a quartz movement or a mechanical movement. The Longines PrimaLuna in cherry pink — the more ‘feminine’ of the two — brings a dreamy, fairy tale hue to its silhouette, and is finished in a stainless steel strap. On the other hand, the ice blue PrimaLuna is the perfect piece to keep you looking chilled in the sun, giving its admirers a glistening impression.

Laco Augsburg Polar & Laco Aachen Polar

For the month of July, Laco is introducing two new variants of its classic pilot watches: Augsburg Polar and Aachen Polar. Limited to just 250 pieces each, both the timepieces feature shimmering metallic indices against a polar-white background — and on the wrist, they give both a sense of clarity and cool objectivity. Contrasted by a stunning interplay of thermally blued hands and blue-metallic glossy indices, both the Augsburg Polar and Aachen Polar timepieces are reminiscent of the Arctic. And as if you were in the Arctic itself experiencing the unique sunlight there, the colour of the indices changes depending on the incidence of light — from deep blue to azure. Picture the contrast between the dark polar sea and the glittering icebergs of the Arctic! Plus, with the Superluminova C3 Blue Line, the hands and numerals also appear in delicate green during the day. This timepiece is completed with a brown calfskin strap and decorative rivets for the classic pilot watch look.

The Laco Augsburg Polar and Aachen Polar watches are available at Red Army Watches.

Ulysse Nardin Freak X Enamel Blue

When Ulysse Nardin’s unique creation, the Freak, first launched back in 2021, it changed the face of watchmaking — quite literally. Movement is the name of the game, since the watch has no dial and no hands. Regarded as a ‘deconstructed’ movement system, the Freak has its own ways of telling time all through a modern touch. And now in its new interpretation, the watch presents for the first time a unique blue enamel guilloché hour disc. The new Freak x Enamel Blue — limited to just 50 pieces — features an automatic movement and is equipped with a flying carousel that turns on itself once every hour to indicate the time. With a 72-hour power reserve, the 43mm timepiece is finished in a grey titanium case and case back.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Chronograph Calendar

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Master Control collection has long been known as a modern classic — thanks to its timeless style and sophisticated mechanics. Now in 2023, La Grande Maison has introduced a new variation to the line: the Master Control Chronograph Calendar in pink gold with a black dial. Undoubtedly eye-catching and reminiscent of the watch dials of the mid-20th century, their vintage appeal is reinterpreted in a more contemporary style for the modern wearer. With its chronograph and calendar displays redefined, the updated Master Control Chronograph dial is framed by a pulsometric scale that’s marked around the flange which, in turn, is marked in red. To top off its well-thought-out design, the watch is completed with a black alligator leather strap flanking the pink gold case.

Breguet Marine Hora Mundi x Only Watch

For the Only Watch auction organised by the Only Foundation (and set to take place this November at Palexpo, Geneva), Breguet presents a one-off version of its beloved Marine Hora Mundi model. First launched in March last year, the timepiece is known for its unique mechanism that calculates the time and date in the latter using a clever system of cams, hammers and an integrated differential. In other words, this mechanism serves to change the time zone at a single click. For Breguet, the luxury is all in the details. The hours and minutes hands are enhanced with red luminescent material — the Only Watch 2023 colours — and are also featured on the trapeze-shaped hour-markers and on the anchor located at 6 o’clock. In yet another nod to the Only Foundation, the city of Paris has been replaced by the principality of Monaco in red.

Hublot MP-15 Takashi Murakami Tourbillon x Only Watch

Welcome to the whimsical world of Takashi Murakami! As a Friend of Hublot since 2020, it’s no surprise that the Japanese artist has collaborated with the brand for more than a few designs — but these co-creations have always been produced in limited-edition series. And the MP-15 is even more limited. With only one piece created, what sets the MP-15 apart from any other piece is its central tourbillon. The central tourbillon was specifically requested by Takashi Murakami himself through the watch’s cannon pinion and hour wheel pivoted by creating a co-axial construction. The result is a remarkable central flying tourbillon that is seemingly suspended in mid-air, with two hands passing under to indicate the hours and minutes. Takashi Murakami’s colourful poetry also flows to the watch’s exterior, where 12 petals richly set with 444 gemstones give the piece its signature bright and joyful aesthetic.

Tissot Sideral

Both vibrant and sporty in nature, the Tissot Sideral is a bold new interpretation of a 1970s classic: the Sideral S watch. As the world’s first ever fibreglass watch, the Sideral S watch featured a lightweight yet robust design, charming sport enthusiasts and trendsetters all over. Its iconic yellow rubber strap grew from a signature Sideral family element to a known staple of the Sideral S model. Now for the modern 2020s era, the Sideral retains what it’s always been known for, but with an upgrade. Tissot introduces forged carbon for the watch’s case — a material that echoes the lightweight, innovative, and resilient nature of fibreglass back then. The Sideral’s dial features multi-coloured luminescent animation and a regatta countdown gauge design in green and red, capturing that notable retro 70s aesthetic. The watch is also water resistant up to 30 bar (300m), making it perfect for adventurous outdoor activities.

