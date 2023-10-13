New watches in October 2023: Franck Muller, Louis Vuitton, Longines and more

We present to you yet another list of the latest watch releases, from Longines, Bell & Ross, Franck Muller and more.

October is the month of mystery — of subtle magnificence, told in big, bright and bold colours. Where September carried a hint of dark and serious, the round-up of timepieces we’ve narrowed down for October are sure to brighten you right up. Franck Muller, with its Vanguard Beach collection, brings you the dazzling joy that comes with a splash of colour. Got a love for kaleidoscopes? The Tambour Moon Flying Tourbillon Kaleidoscope is Louis Vuitton’s gift to the lover of the bold and the colourful.

New watches to keep an eye out for in October 2023:

Longines Mini DolceVita

Inspired by a Longines legend first created in 1927 — and later, the original DolceVita collection from 1997 of course — the Mini DolceVita is a grand update to usher in a new generation. The Mini DolceVita shines on a newly-designed stainless steel bracelet which, thanks to its 198 links, enhances the jewelled spirit of the watch while still ensuring extraordinary comfort on the wrist. The main highlights of the new Mini DolceVita collection is its dazzling case, framed by 38 IF-VVS Top Wesselton diamonds — as well as its new Cosmo circular dial, featuring a mishmash of silver sunray background, white matt hour track, silver sunray inner circle, and white matt round small seconds subdial.

Bell & Ross BR 03 Gyrocompass

Once again, instrument watch designer Bell & Ross creates yet another iconic dial inspired by an aeroplane cockpit — this time with the new BR 03 Gyrocompass. The shining beacon of this timepiece is the fighter plane silhouette, taking centre stage in a unique yellow tint with green emissions. To keep with its functionality in the dark, the watch incorporates a lot of sophisticated luminescence all throughout: its cardinal points and triangular indices are coated with Super-LumiNova® with a green emission colour, and the time indications are highlighted by a blue emission that’s immediately eye-catching. The BR 03 is also reinvented this year in new proportions — the iconic rounded square shape now comes in a 41mm case, and the Gyrocompass also has a black ceramic case just 10.6 mm thick and waterproof up to 100 metres.

Franck Muller Vanguard Beach

We might be gearing up for the autumn season, but for beach lovers, the ocean lives in our hearts forever! Franck Muller is making waves with its latest collection, celebrating all things sun, surf and sand — the Vanguard Beach. Available in three bold and bright colourways (fiery red, ocean blue and summer green) the monochromatic watches marries the notion of ‘the sweet life’ with sporty chic, as the Franck Muller Vanguard does. In this iteration of the Vanguard, the material for the familiar watch case has been meticulously constructed in a glass fibre composite, which has been tailored to create a pattern of undulating lines — evoking to the mind the ripples in the sand on a beach. And to top it off? The Vanguard Beach comes with a self-winding movement with a date display and 42-hour power reserve — the whole package.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Moon Flying Tourbillon

Bringing together the traditional fine craftsmanship of cloisonné enamel and a one-of-a-kind, artistic reinterpretation of the Monogram Flower, Louis Vuitton presents the Tambour Moon Flying Tourbillon — a burst of colours, a true feast for the eyes. The rounded Tambour Moon’s inverted curve adds a crescent moon profile to the timepiece, while the dial itself has a stunning kaleidoscope effect, with intense purple hues stitched together with fine gold threads. A true work of art, the watch face’s aesthetic is further enhanced by the power and subtlety of its blue and purple colour palette.

Longines Spirit Flyback Titanium

The Longines Spirit Flyback — just launched earlier this year as one of the brand’s novelties for 2023 — gets a special titanium makeover, combining bold design with cutting-edge precision. To the eye, the watch’s first impression is one of impressive magnitude. Notable for its 42mm case with a satin-polished finish, playing on the contrasts between dark shades and subtle shine, this new titanium brush gives it an even more exceptional character, while being significantly lighter than its original counterpart due to the material. Also water-resistant up to 100 metres, the watch comes with a matching interchangeable titanium bracelet, or black and grey NATO strap developed especially for this particular model.

