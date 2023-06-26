OMEGA’s new Aqua Terra Shades campaign stars six Malaysian stars

Check out these Malaysian personalities in OMEGA’s new social media campaign for its Aqua Terra Shades collection.

When Swiss watchmaker OMEGA first unveiled the Aqua Terra Shades collection, it introduced watch enthusiasts and fans of the brand to a world of vibrant colours. Now, OMEGA has launched a social media campaign in Malaysia featuring some of the country’s most prominent names. Each personality personifies and embodies the characteristics of the timepieces in their own ways. They are Anna Jobling, Hael Husaini, Koe Yeet, Jovane Phang, Juwei Teoh and Uriah See.

Titled ‘Every Shade Of You’, the campaign aims to celebrate every wearer’s respective personality and what better way to do than to partner with six local icons across different industries. Watches from the Aqua Terra Shades collection come in two sizes, 34mm and 38mm — and are available in an array of varying colours for its dial. The hues range from Shell pink and Lagoon green to Saffron and Atlantic blue.

In addition, OMEGA has also created two 18K solid gold variants (18K Sedna™ Gold for 38mm and 18K Moonshine™ Gold for 34mm); made with the brand’s signature alloys. All watches in the ensemble are fitted with a Co-Axial Master Chronometer movement.

Learn more about the OMEGA Aqua Terra Shades collection HERE.

(All photos by OMEGA)