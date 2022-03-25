Once again, Bulgari redefines the world’s thinnest mechanical watch with the Octo Finissimo Ultra

Earlier this week in Rome, Bulgari unveiled an extraordinary and historic 8th world record, the ‘Octo Finissimo Ultra’: the world’s thinnest mechanical watch.

Following its win at the 2021 Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève late last year with its Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar, Bulgari continues to set new standards in the world of contemporary elegant watchmaking. In just a decade, the Octo collection has become one of the most extraordinary watchmaking adventures of the 21st century, breaking seven world records with its technical prowess and inimitable modern design. Since it was first presented in Rome back in 2012, Bulgari has established itself as a pioneering role in horology through three lines and as many expressions: Octo L’Originale (2012), Octo Finissimo (2014) and Octo Roma (2017).

Fast forward ten years later on the legendary Piazza della Rotonda, Bulgari is honouring not only the beauty of the city of Rome, but also a dream come true: the 10th anniversary of the Octo collection.

“This fabulous landmark that we are setting today with the Octo Finissimo Ultra is, for me and all the teams, the fulfilment of a dream,” expresses Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of Bulgari. “One which now guarantees that Bulgari will forever be acknowledged as having written some of the finest chapters in Swiss watchmaking. And the fact that the Maison is Italian makes us particularly proud.”

Record-breaking for the 8th time

What had first seemed an impossible dream is now a feat unbeatable for Bulgari: that of an 8th consecutive world record for the Octo collection, honouring the creation of the world’s thinnest ever mechanical watch. The slimness of this Octo Finissimo Ultra — which at 1.8 mm is barely thicker than a sheet of drawing paper — triggers a peerless physical and emotional sensation when worn.

The timepiece plays on the perception of the visible and invisible. From the front, it reveals volumes and invites an immersion in the depth of the mechanism. Its side profile, as the world’s thinnest, magically transforms it into a two-dimensional object.

Bridging cultural heritage and innovation of Rome

At the celebration of the 10th anniversary of Bulgari’s Octo collection, art, science and technology were literally intertwined on the surface of the Pantheon façade. The venue was virtually reimagined into the masterly stage-setting for a contemporary architectural production enhanced by the screening of the majestic “TEMPLE OF LIGHT_ULTRA AT PANTHEON” by OUCHHH, a real-time generative artwork curated by Reasoned Art.

The beginning and end of the show saw uncountable pieces of data from the history of Italian architecture and art that have been reworked and projected on the pronaos of the Pantheon. The show was accompanied by the orchestra of the Accademia di Santa Cecilia to magnify the majesty of the Octo watch.

The number 8, of course, made multiple appearances throughout the show: from the eight columns of the Pantheon, to celebrating Bulgari’s 8th world record in eight years. The Octo Finissimo Ultra is 1.8 mm in thickness, with a design that has eight facets. The event is both the final step in a unique adventure and an opening onto a whole new dimension.

As the event was held on the first day of spring, Bulgari hopes to usher in a whole new era of watchmaking: that of ultra-thinness, as well as that of the connection between the traditional mechanical world and the digital universe.

For more information about the Bulgari ‘Octo Finissimo Ultra’, visit its official website.