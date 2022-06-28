Q&A: Fabien De Nonancourt details Bell & Ross’ new flight instruments and its plans to take off into greater heights

Fabien De Nonancourt, Managing Director at Bell & Ross, touches on the latest model in the brand’s Flight Instruments collection, and dishes on just what people look for when selecting a timepiece that speaks to them.

First making its debut in the 1990s, it is impressive that Bell & Ross has managed to establish such a deep-rooted trademark with its Flight Instruments collection. Starting with its model BR-01 that launched back in 2005, the brand began creating square watches inspired by the instruments found in military aircraft cockpits — hence its namesake.

While Bell & Ross’ most enduring design is that which imitates the radar instrument (as seen in the BR01-92 and then later, in an updated style on the BR03-92 Red Radar), the latest of the Flight Instruments collection is the BR03-92 Radiocompass, striking in its features and multiple fluorescent colours stacked against the black backdrop of its dial.

A pioneer of its kind, Bell & Ross’ latest model takes inspiration from the radio compass — an often overlooked yet pivotal instrument in the cockpit that not only tells you where the plane is headed, but also signals to nearby beacons as you are flying through its different-coloured indices. In a similar fashion, the latest BR03-92 Radiocompass carries the weight of telling time through different-coloured hands, each carefully marked to fit the aesthetic of the timepiece.

According to Bell & Ross Managing Director Fabien de Nonancourt, the unique designs of its watches go beyond the colours and physical makeup — they are also innovative and functional, while still keeping its creativity. This concept is embodied in the upcoming BR04-94 Multimeter, a timepiece that’s both pleasing to the eye and practical.

“The possibilities are endless,” Fabien notes. “Our range of chronograph watches has always had various functions. Motor racers can use it to calculate their speed. We have a watch that was created specifically for doctors to measure heart rates. So, our goal moving forward is to create an instrument that can encompass all those functions in one, and that’s where the idea for the Multimeter came from.”

With more than ten years of experience at Bell & Ross under his belt, Managing Director Fabien de Nonancourt is not only able to offer more details on the newest model in the Flight Instruments collection, but also touch on how much the brand has grown since the collection first took off. We sit down with Mr. Fabien to talk about the BR03-92 Radiocompass, as well as his thoughts on the current trends of watchmaking, and what it is that drives people to select the timepieces that’s best for them.