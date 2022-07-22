Join Rolex on a fun adventure at its first Explorer exhibition in Malaysia

Rolex will be hosting an exhibition, titled “A Watch Born to Explore”, in Malaysia — celebrating the brand’s rich adventure-filled legacy.

Buckle up because it’s time for an adventure filled with explorations. Swiss watchmaker Rolex in partnership with The Hour Glass will be treating fans to a very special showcase. The exhibition, “A Watch Born to Explore”, will be held in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur from 6 August to 14 August 2022. Now, keep reading for all the cool details you need to know about the showcase.

The inaugural exhibition by Rolex will feature the Explorer and Explorer II watches. Throughout the past century, these watches played crucial roles in the watchmaker’s involvement in some of the greatest adventures in exploration. Like a living laboratory, Rolex equipped explorers with Oyster Perpetual watches during their expeditions — beginning from the 1930s. In return, Rolex used the feedback it received to develop more precise and more reliable timepieces.

Rolex’s exhibition, to be held Pavilion KL’s Centre Court, will allow guests to learn more about the development of the Explorer through the faithful help of illustrated panels and films. Get to know Rolex’s technological innovations, such as Paraflex shock absorbers, Chromalight hour markers, and Calibre 3285.

The “A Watch Born to Explore” exhibition will be open to the public in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur from 6 August to 14 August 2022. Find out more about Rolex here.

