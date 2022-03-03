Store Explore: Cortina Watch reopens Kuala Lumpur’s first Rolex boutique at The Starhill

First opened at the exact location in 2002, the newly refurbished Rolex boutique takes on a new and luxurious retail experience for its customers.

Cortina Watch and Rolex have officially reopened the city’s first Rolex Boutique at The Starhill with opulence and grandeur. Located at the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s most prominent luxury retail belt, the new store occupies the ground floor and is visible through its street-facing facade. The boutique, measuring 134 sqm, offers professional expertise in an elegant atmosphere while fostering a sense of harmony, discretion and intimacy with the brand.

“Cortina Watch’s relationship with Rolex started back in 2002 when we launched the first Rolex boutique together in Malaysia, right here in The Starhill. Two decades have gone by, and now, with the refurbished boutique in place, we aim to bring another level of experience to our customers. It has always been our commitment to present the best of luxury experience through great partnership and this new boutique is indeed a milestone in our history,” expresses Mr Tay Liam Khoon, Managing Director of Cortina Watch Sdn. Bhd.

The newly redesigned boutique takes on the elegant Rolex aesthetic and radiates the values of the Rolex crown. With excellence, precision and attention to detail imbued in the interior space, the fittings and furnishings are carefully considered with elements that match the brand’s code of aesthetics. Sensitive lighting accentuate the beauty of a selection of Rolex watches, which are displayed in refined showcases lined with beige leather and finished with bronze trims.

A striking emerald aqua wall dives into Rolex’s storied heritage, featuring its wave motif synonymous to the iconic Oyster — the world’s first waterproof wristwatch. This vivid green is referred around the boutique, creating accents that harmonise a refreshed colour palette. The walls combine textures from walnut brown wood to warm neutral stone and hand-crafted stucco panels in a pattern that recalls the fluted bezel of the Oyster watch.

The pièce de résistance has to be the striking chandelier that references the diamond setting on Rolex timepieces — glistening in subtle extravagance against the emerald green feature wall.

Inspired by the design of Rolex watches, the facade of the boutique echoes the iconic fluted bezel, with opaque elements that guide light into the interior space. Bespoke design components were also used to demarcate the space simplistically through hallmark colours, materials and architectural leitmotifs.

The re-opening of the Rolex Boutique is one of many exciting plans for Cortina Watch, as it celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year. To find out more, visit their official website here.