Store Explore: Longines combines attitude and elegance in its newly revamped Suria KLCC boutique

Longines enters 2023 with a bang. The Swiss watch brand has officially opened its redesigned boutique in the heart of Kuala Lumpur — with a stunning blend of tradition and elegance.

There’s a preconceived picture that comes with the term ‘horology’: something sleek, stylish and a little bit futuristic. An elegant atmosphere that’s infused with a luxurious feel — and that’s what the newly redesigned Longines boutique in Suria KLCC embodies. Spanning 803 square feet, the Swiss watch brand’s space has been crafted to elevate the experience as you walk through it.

Tailor-made for the certain charm that comes with Longines timepieces, the new store invites you to be completely immersed in a world that blends the brand’s long-standing tradition with contemporary elegance. Right off the bat, the Longines boutique’s exterior is highlighted by a sleek façade that hints at the carefully selected pieces that await you inside.

As soon as you step in, you’ll be greeted by glossy white walls and ceilings — drawing your full attention to its extensive range of Longines collections: the Longines DolceVita, the Longines Master Collection, HydroConquest as well as Heritage models, all of which are on free-standing displays so you easily peruse around the boutique and browse the classics and the current collections.

Adopting the motto ‘Elegance is an Attitude’, the boutique adds a touch of individuality to its clean-cut edge — an exclusive sitting area is also perched in the space, acting as both a centrepiece and an invitation to shop in comfort. Here, you can learn more about the specific collections offered in the boutique in detail as you get a closer look at the pieces.

The newly revamped Longines boutique is now open on the First Floor of Suria KLCC.