Swatch x The Simpsons carols you into Christmas with a holiday collection
30 Nov 2023 06:00 PM

Swatch x The Simpsons carols you into Christmas with a holiday collection

Paint Chayanin

Our favourite family in the entire universe, the Simpsons, are being featured on the dials of the latest Swatch collection. The Swiss watch brand is celebrating Christmas with two adorable designs available worldwide.

This holiday season, Swatch is bringing joyous characters and motifs from the longest-running American animated series, The Simpsons, to the festive collection. You can almost hear ‘D’oh!’ from these iconic prints.

Swatch x The Simpsons carols you into Christmas with a holiday collection

The Wondrous Winter Wonderland edition stars the whole family on the dial in a festive red colour. While the family is carolling in the snow on the dial, the red printed strap is adorned all over with gingerbread. Meanwhile, the Tidings of Joy edition is a cheerful, baby blue watch with illuminating red hands. Inspired by the very first episode of the show, the dial sees Bart, Maggie, and Lisa carolling while Homer and Marge reside on the strap.

The two releases are an addition to the prior Simpsons collaboration, featuring the Seconds of Sweetness that stands out with its bright yellow and pink doughnut motif.

All designs are available in-store or on the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: Swatch]

Swatch The Simpsons
Swatch x The Simpsons carols you into Christmas with a holiday collection

Paint Chayanin

In spite of her name, Paint can't really paint or even draw. Life, for her, is a journey in search of good chocolates, fries, chicken wings, and the implication behind her fat cats' split personalities.

 
