Swiss Watch celebrates its 20th anniversary with Art of Time

The 7th installation of Art of Time, Swiss Watch’s signature timepiece event will take place from now until 31st October 2021 at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur — don’t miss out!

As the city comes back to life post-lockdown, Swiss Watch makes its glamorous presence felt with the Art of Time event, happening at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. From 18 October until 31 October 2021, watch lovers will be able to enjoy an immersive showcase of some of the most novel and limited-edition timepieces on display.

The Art of Time exhibition also marks 20 wonderful years of Swiss Watch’s milestone in the watch business — having brought two decades of passion and dynamism into the luxury watch community in Malaysia and beyond.

Debuted in 2011 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Swiss Watch, the Art of Time exhibition serves as vindication of Valiram’s prowess as a specialist retailer while celebrating the people and brand partners who have played a pivotal role in the success of the company as a multifaceted retailer.

In commemoration of the milestone anniversary, Swiss Watch has elevated the Art of Time experience with a collaboration with two Malaysian artists — Anniketyni Madian and Nor Tijan Firdaus, who are both highly respected in the local arts scene. As innovators and change-makers, both Anniketyni and Nor Tijan have brought ‘time’ to life, with individual interpretations of time through their unique art form and craft.

“While we are flexing our muscle as one of the leading watch retailers, we also believe in further igniting passion for a unique industry that revolves around one of life’s most precious commodity – time,” says Ashvin Valiram, Executive Director of Valiram, Southeast Asia’s leading luxury and lifestyle retail group which owns and operates Swiss Watch.

He adds: “Anniketyni and Nor Tijan’s passion and commitment towards the arts and their craft is synonymous to Swiss Watch’s dedication to celebrate the creative spirit that goes into the creation of each beautifully crafted timepiece.”

The art installation can be seen at the entrance of the Art of Time exhibition, taking on masterful play of mixed media with a bent for sustainability. Open to the public, the 4,273 sqft concourse area is converted into an immersive gallery — inspired by the Piazza del Campidoglio in Rome. Both sides of the exhibition space comprises five elegant and private booths that taper outwards, each uniquely designed to be inviting and welcoming.

Visitors and customers can expect to see a dazzling showcase of timepieces from leading brands including Arnold & Son, Bell & Ross, Breitling, Graham, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Tudor, Ulysse Nardin and Zenith.

“Through Art of Time, we’re looking to evolve the customers’ interest in watches and fuel their passion. It goes without saying that the changing landscape of the world we live in today has brought countless setbacks to organising such an exhibition today. It has pushed us out of our comfort zone, and we are proud that this year we have a strong line-up of some of the most iconic names in the world of luxury watches,” shares Ashvin.

Some of the noteworthy pieces include the Arnold & Son Luna Magna Gold, IWC Portugieser Constant Force Tourbillon Double Moon, Jaeger-LeCoultre Dazzling Rendez-Vous Moon, and more. While you peruse through the timepieces up close and personal, be sure to check out the digital technologies prepared by Swiss Watch.

The introduction of AR Watches allows shoppers to experience watches from all ten participating brands on their wrist through their phones. The AR Watches are integrated with a specially designed booth located at the Bukit Bintang entrance of Pavilion KL. Shoppers are invited to capture their Insta-worthy moments of these watches on their wrist in front of alluring backdrops inspired by adventure, adrenaline, and astronomy. Share the photos taken with these AR Watch filters on Instagram with the hashtags #SwissWatch20Years and #ArtofTime2021, and stand a chance to win a luxury timepiece worth over RM20,000.

The Art of Time 2021 is presented by Swiss Watch, and runs from 18th October to 31st October 2021 at Centre Court, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.